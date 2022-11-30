Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The November meeting of the Dayton City Council was going quite smoothly, until it started spiraling around the topic of a new subdivision.

The first issue of the night was the final review of the comprehensive plan for Dayton’s future growth. It began with a review of the map layout for the valley floor and their integration into the existing buildings. The layout is a grid set up with 1-acre building lots, each with two rows of five houses running back to back down opposite sides of the square.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.