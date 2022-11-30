The November meeting of the Dayton City Council was going quite smoothly, until it started spiraling around the topic of a new subdivision.
The first issue of the night was the final review of the comprehensive plan for Dayton’s future growth. It began with a review of the map layout for the valley floor and their integration into the existing buildings. The layout is a grid set up with 1-acre building lots, each with two rows of five houses running back to back down opposite sides of the square.
Jay Nielson, the city planning consultant, said the low-density housing was needed so each home could have its own septic tank. This also ties into the ground’s ever increasing nitrate levels. Councilman Stacy Moser claimed that some plots of land are already too saturated with nitrates for construction.
Jay showed the council the actual document of the comprehensive plan, complete with notes concerning edits. He assured the council he could have the edits finished within half a day.
This sparked the next phase of the conversation, the hearing to accept it. The hearing is set for Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. There will be a formal announcement in the upcoming water bill, and it will serve as the final council meeting of 2022.
There will be a link or QR code in the bill for you to follow so you can read the document before the hearing. It is important to note that the comprehensive plan is not a city ordinance; however, several ordinances are being altered to be better in line with the plan’s mission. It is essentially an 86-page pamphlet, which will serve as a concise resource to show future homeowners and developers the heart of the area and the mission of the people of Dayton to preserve that heart for future generations.
Now for the biggest issue of the evening: chickens. Not the future development of the area, not water for that development, but chickens — that takes priority.
So here is the breakdown. If your lot is under half an acre, then no chickens and no livestock, period. If your lot is between half an acre and a full acre, you can now have up to 15 chickens but no livestock (previously no chickens were permitted on lots smaller than an acre). If your lot is one acre or larger, then 25 chickens is your max and you are permitted livestock.
Jay Nielson had previously told the council that animal control ordinances were the hardest to craft for any city council, so time will tell if they’ve got a goose egg or if these sleeping hens will lay.
The Englands and their store came next. They consulted with representatives from Rocky Mountain Power who refused to do an underground line for their store. The structure in question has a meter box of its own, complete with pole and cord for overhead wiring; however, the current codes for the city prohibit overhead wires, leaving underground as the only option.
They argued their case that an underground power connection would be counterintuitive to all the restrictions the city had put in place already about it being a temporary structure, as it would be permanent. As a compromise, the council agreed to allow the power company to run overhead power to the existing pole on England’s structure.
Where the evening’s issues became more lively was with Mike Hansen’s sketch plan he presented to the council. The plan is for a patch of ground near the entrance to Dayton Canyon on the north side of the road. He plans to subdivide it into multiple lots ranging from half to three-quarters of an acre forming a cul-de-sac.
For those who don’t know, the city loves cul-de-sacs about as much as they love the stomach flu. After some debate, Jay Nielson said there was an option other than the cul-de-sac. The position of the proposed development is in line with a proposed road leading up to the bench land that the city is projecting will develop into more family housing.
This progressed into talks of hypothetical roads and hypothetical right of ways and hypothetical property swaps which proved to be a literal headache. Long story short, both parties are willing to work together to find the best option possible for themselves and the city once they figure out exactly what they’re asking for. One problem is that the city wants a wider road right of way to allow for drainage, which will reduce Hansen’s lot sizes.
The building code currently states that road right of ways are required to be 60 feet wide (two 12-foot lanes plus 8-foot parking, 5-foot drainage ditch and 5-foot sidewalk on each side). The sketch plan that he provided to the council meets those requirements. The concern with the council is that the current requirements aren’t enough to accommodate stormwater drainage and retention needs the city is aiming for as several road are already damaged from lack of drainage.
The proposed new road right of way is 100 feet wide (two 12-foot paved single lanes plus 6-foot graveled shoulders, 12-foot drainage ditch, 14-foot street tree and a 5-foot sidewalk on each side). The council did not suggest this for his project, but did go for 72 feet at one point before going back down to 62-64 feet. At the moment this whole thing is a sketch with some basic measurements. Nothing will be decided on this for a long time.
As a final note, at the end of each year the council chooses to shift its schedule for the next year. For 2023 the council’s standard meeting will be the second Thursday of the month at 5 p.m.
