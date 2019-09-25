Dayton’s City council meeting began with the introduction of Jennifer Sage as the new city clerk in training. Longtime clerk Elva Atkinson will be working with Sage until she is ready to retire.
There was a brief discussion over the council’s decision to leave the Magic Jack phone company due to poor service. Both Councilwomen Lain Telford and Anna Mae Ward had poor experiences with their customer service. Lain said she spent 45 minutes on the phone with them before giving up.
The council has renewed the year-long ban on water hookups for the 2020 year. This is due to the city being unable to get the funding for new water sources. Mayor Melvin Beutler hopes to have the funding sorted out by 2021 but is not holding his breath.
Attorney Steven Fuller came to the meeting to help the council with the legal knot that is the old Kent houses. Brett Hyde, the lands new owner, brought his plans to demolish the two old houses and build two new ones, to show Fuller. The key problem is one of frontage, access to a road. The shape of the property has one of the old houses tucked back behind another property.
The council discussed at length the possibilities of a variance, an exception to the standard city code. Fittingly enough, variances, being exceptions, are exceptionally rare. The reason for this rarity, said Fuller, is that, “the exception will swallow the rule,” should variances be freely given.
This leaves Hyde with three options. He could apply for the variance to the road requirements and if it is approved build the houses as he originally planned. He could also take advantage of the land’s current set up and rebuild the houses where they currently are and how they used to be set up, this is due to what is called a Grandfather Clause, where old laws and arrangements are allowed to stand. Finally he could just build one big house.
Last month a member of the council off-handedly recommended that Hyde call the fire department to run a training exercise in the houses. This month he told the council that since the roof has old tar shingles it can’t be burned by order of the Environmental Protection Agency. So that particular demolition option went up in smoke.
Next, Lisa Duskin-Goede, a representative of The Bear River Heritage Area (BRHA), requested the council’s support for legislation for national recognition and subsequently more funding.The BRHA is a heritage tourism group, whose mission is, “to identify, enhance and sustain the natural, cultural and economic heritage of the Heritage Area.” This heritage area consists of counties in Utah and Idaho: Box Elder, Cache, Rich, Bear Lake, Caribou, Oneida and Franklin. The projects they work on include building restoration, gravestones, walking paths, and small museums.
The October city council meeting is set for the 17.