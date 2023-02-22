The February meeting of the Dayton City Council was rather eclectic, covering topics from the development code updates to the legality of old building lots — and somehow, even man caves.
The first subject up for discussion was the criticisms of the proposed changes to the Dayton city code. Jay Neilson, the consultant who compiled the comprehensive plan for the area, had a PowerPoint presentation addressing various concerns and misconceptions about changing the city codes to support the comprehensive plan.
The first item addressed was sewage. The plan is to have future residential lot sizes be determined by the capacity of the land to absorb wastewater through private septic tanks. Pressure to develop a sewer system is low because houses are very low density. The city intends to maintain this low density to avoid the massive cost of a sewage disposal system until growth mandates this public investment, which is believed to be approximately half a century away.
While towns of 500-1,000 people rarely need a sewer system, and Dayton’s current population is 526, that number is expected to double at the very least. Nielson advised requiring all future home development to have a stub or even a front yard septic tank so hooking up to the system in the future will be less expensive and time consuming.
He emphasized two issues concerning the sewer system: cost and value. In the future with the city providing both water and sewer hookups, property values will be higher than they were before. The other issue was the cost of getting those services to those places. For example, having future construction up on the bench land area is more pleasing aesthetically by keeping all those new people up there and out of the city center, but it will be more expensive overall. The first house built up there would require all new infrastructure, water, electric, etc. and eventually sewer as well, to service one house all the way up there. To that end Neilson suggested having the city focus future development inside the city so that costs of establishing those new connections could be minimized.
This continued into talks of the area of impact (AOI). At present there is a strip of land ranging from half a mile wide, in the north and south, to four miles wide, to the west. AOI’s surround most Idaho cities' boundaries. The area of impact is a legal grey area since it is has not yet been annexed to be part of the city that typically gives the county final say on matters, except the Idaho State Legislature has provided an option for the city should the county overrule them. In that situation the city can ask for the creation of a special council of nine people to be formed to review the situation, consisting of three elected county officials, three elected city officials and three citizens chosen by consent of the first six. This council would have the final verdict on whatever the matter happens to be.
Neilson’s presentation included a checklist of 25 tasks, several of which were marked as high priority, focused on preserving and cultivating the natural beauty of the area described in the comprehensive plan. Some of the lower priority tasks were focused more on logistics such as impact fees, financing for the new infrastructure and enticing new businesses to move to Dayton to stimulate the local economy.
Next was the issue of enforcement. Neilson suggested that the city continue to have someone be a code enforcement officer as opposed to having a designated council member handle it. Currently that duty falls to Richard Reeder. The reason for the suggestion was that city codes exist to prevent bad behavior on behalf of the average citizen. Those same average citizens are the same people any politician needs to get votes from on Election Day, and nobody wants to vote for the guy who is actively showing up to fine them for having junk on their front lawn. While this is logically sound, it may not prove to be very urgent since in Dayton’s last election nobody ran against any of the sitting council members anyway.
The final issue of the night was zoning and man caves. One issue with zoning comes with an old lot on 1200 North. It is east of the canal and on the north side of the road. Before continuing it should be noted that this is all strictly hypothetical — this lot was just an example to discuss the matter, nothing more.
Back in the late 1960s there was a house there but now there is only a metal shed. Now for the tricky bit: the water connection from that old house is still there and in use by the owners of that shed, paid for and everything. So if the owners of that shed decide to “hang some pictures and move in”, what can the city say about that? Answer: fine them $300 a day for being out of compliance with the stated purpose and limitations of their building permit. To convert the building to a residence they would have to re-file a new building permit for a residence and make sure it met state requirements.
After debating the issue back and forth, Councilman Stacy Moser took point and asked everyone for their definitive feelings on the hypothetical situation. Culminating in the decision that since the water hookup was still active from the original building permit that that would allow for grandfathering of the lot and a new structure could be built there, but it would have to use the current building codes, not the ones from the 1960s.
This question of converting the stated use of a structure to another was of great interest to Dayton’s Planning and Zoning director, Richard Reeder, though he had a different hypothetical. For example, Bob gets the permit for a shed. He then tricks out the space with a giant TV, beer tap, couch, bathroom and more sports memorabilia than you can imagine; making it the stereotypical "Man Cave." So is this new shed actually more of an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU)? ADU’s must have a building permit designating them as such. This draws down to the core philosophical question: could someone live there long term?
After a brief fit of laughter when it was suggested that such a question was probably better answered by the guy’s wife than by his local government, it went unresolved. That’s the problem with the future — the council can plan and prepare, but they can’t really make a solid decision until it lands in their lap.
Speaking of the future, March’s city council meeting will be on March 14 at 4 p.m.
