Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The February meeting of the Dayton City Council was rather eclectic, covering topics from the development code updates to the legality of old building lots — and somehow, even man caves.

The first subject up for discussion was the criticisms of the proposed changes to the Dayton city code. Jay Neilson, the consultant who compiled the comprehensive plan for the area, had a PowerPoint presentation addressing various concerns and misconceptions about changing the city codes to support the comprehensive plan.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.