The Dayton City Council received a surprise fee for the fiber optic Dig Line. Jennifer Sage, assistant clerk and treasurer, confirmed to Tracy Moser that the fee was paid by the city to prevent further collections, and an invoice will be submitted to the telecommunications company, Direct Communications, in charge of the whole thing, to refund the city.
In water news the paperwork goes on. One piece of that paper work, the loan application, is ready to be submitted. Should it be approved the city may borrow up to $1.2 million to use on the project within a five year window. The wells are currently slated to be drilled in April 2022.
The mayor read several sections of the Dayton City Personnel Policy for the record, formalizing the titles and descriptions of the jobs that keep Dayton running. The policy was written up so as to bring the city more in line with state and federal requirements to delineate who to talk to concerning an aspect of a project and why.
In somewhat sadder news Elva Atkinson has decided to formally pass the title of Dayton’s Clerk and Treasurer to Jennifer Sage. Jennifer was sworn into the position at the meeting. Elva will be staying on as her advisor so as to keep the city running smoothly. Basically nothing’s changed except the job titles.
Jay Nielson was there to discuss the Dayton growth plan. The charm of the area seems to have struck him especially hard as he told the council that the new subtitle of the plan was, “Keeping Dayton, Dayton.” He explained that the point of the phrase was not to imply that the area should freeze and remain as it is but rather to preserve the character of Dayton as it grows.