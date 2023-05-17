The first city council meeting of Mayor Troy Moser went quite smoothly.
The meeting began with a request for a flag to be added to the meeting room for the pledge of allegiance. This request may prove difficult to fulfill as city council meetings can become rather packed, even to the point of being standing room only — just as this meeting was.
The organizers of the July 4 patriotic meeting issued a request to the city council for one of them to be the master of ceremonies and introduce the various acts. The council debated who could do it as several would not be in the area on the Fourth of July. Eventually, Dee Beckstead was volunteered to reprise the role again this year.
The Blue Cross organization sent a notification to the council. While they are unsure of the specific topic, they felt the general issue would be concerning public health. There is a series of webinars and a possible grant.
During the roads section of the meeting it was revealed that the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) has awarded a $250,000 grant for the city to establish the first recreational walking path throughout the area. The city will be consulting its plans to explore options of where to place it.
With Jay Neilson’s arrival the council was surprised with news that they could win an award. In Sun Valley there is going to be a contest among Idaho cities to measure their recent achievements for 2023, the City Achievement Awards. Dayton will be entering their comprehensive plan in hopes of winning one of the six categories, most likely the Economic & Community Development award. The comprehensive plan demonstrates the needed growth that the area must have while preserving its character.
Jay’s monthly presentation was concerning the laws and needs of the city to annex the areas that they wish to funnel development into, such as the bench lands. During the meeting it was mentioned that the county building inspector, Randy Henrie, was in favor of annexation.
One of the main reasons proposed for annexation is that historically many developers have built on the edges of city limits so as to reap the benefits of having a systematic area nearby while not being subjected to that system. Basically it is the geographic equivalent of “I’m not touching you.” The specific example given was roads where the people who live in the city pay for the roads upkeep while the people outside the city boundaries get to use them.
Neilson listed pros for the city to annexation, including jurisdiction over codes and ordinances; control of new development; economic development; funding assistance (larger cities get larger grants); clear and organized boundaries; fair share of taxation; unity through simplicity; and political representation for those living in the new areas that enter into the city.
He also listed cons to annexation for the city, including increased fiscal responsibility for newly annexed areas; increased impact fees to pay for growth; the inefficiency of providing infrastructure to support growth on the edges of the city; potential conflicts, as not everybody will want to be annexed (it was recommended that the city council approach the subject with individual homeowners and only do it if 50% of the parcels or more agree to be annexed); loss of rural character; and the cost of the impending growth spurt.
There are also pros and cons for the individual homeowner to consider. Annexation brings guaranteed services and increased property value, but higher property tax rates to pay for it. Citizens will have a voice in city matters, but that voice can be over overshadowed in the larger bureaucracy. Utility rates will be lower, but newly annexed residents are required to buy into those utilities.
The rest of the presentation was about Neilson’s continued work on updating the city code. He has completed the administration section for the council’s review and has begun working on the drinking water and sewage section.
After Neilson finished his presentation, Aaron Beutler began his. The well driller is a week behind his own schedule due to unforeseen issues. During the winter of last year a water pull test was performed to get the water levels on record and monitor how they behave when in use. It is believed that the screen at the bottom of well number two, colloquially known as the Dansie Well, is either damaged, clogged, or both.
The final issue of the night was Josh and Jen Hatch’s barn extensions. They wish to add lean-tos onto their barn on the east and west side. The west side is good, the east not so much. All buildings must be 50 feet from the nearest right-of-way, and the extension they want would be over that line. There are homes further down the street with less than the 50-foot requirement, but those are allowed because the homes predate the new restriction.
The issue has been tabled until next month to give the council time to thoroughly consider the issue. If they grant the east lean-to then they will have set a precedent that others could cite to get around frontage restrictions in the future. If they don’t then an arbitrary restriction, and a recent one at that, takes priority in a situation that may not have any real impact at all.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.