The third meeting of Dayton’s city council for 2023 was refreshing as it was not only warm, but bright in the meeting hall.
That brightness somewhat hampered the first speaker of the afternoon, retired city planner Jay Nielson. At the council’s behest, he has begun to review and edit the city code to account for deficiencies and loopholes that could be used to subvert the vision set forth in the comprehensive plan. The reasoning behind this stems from human nature, some people just never grow out of that typical six year old’s argument, when they’re told “that’s against the rules” responds with “make me.” These changes will ensure that the current and future city councils have the tools to “make them.”
The current city code has eleven books focused on a specific aspect of how the city is run. These chapters range from administration, license regulation, water pand wewer, to public health and safety. Jay stated that he would be going through each book one by one and report to the council on his progress. He did say that several issues would take longer than a single month, for example police regulation would take less time than water and sewer due to the fact that currently law enforcement is handled by the county and also we live in a desert making water worth more than gold in most cases.
It’s worth noting that the steps Jay is taking are not legal at present and won’t be for some time. Once he completes his additions to the code it must be sent off to a codifier who will proofread the document, checking it for errors. Then once that step is complete the council must review the document once again and then make it official. Jay assured the council he would try to reduce the document to a mere 300 pages instead of the over 600 it could be.
When the council asked how they are to memorize such a document Jay assured them that they won’t. This will exist primarily for reference. No councilmember will be expected to quote this from memory but they will be expected to know the documents file structure so they can look for any information in a timely manner.
At present Jay is working on the administration book of the code and all 15 of its chapters. The administration book covers basics and fundamentals that rarely get thought about but nevertheless needs defined. These subjects include defining just what the mayor and council members are, their responsibilities and restrictions. Also, how an election is to be run and the finances managed. The rules for public hearings and more.
In other news, the council is seriously considering the annexation of the benchland areas into the city proper to secure a greater degree of control over their development. This could prove an issue for Brent Anderson, an Arizona man who is looking to build a summer home up West Side road not far from a the location for some new sheds Wes Beutler will soon be building. Mr. Anderson has purchased over 100 acres that reside in the city’s area of impact. In the end the council gave the man a paper copy of the comprehensive plan and sent him on his way as neither a soil test for the septic tank, nor a well permit to drill a well, have even been filed for.
Next was a discussion of the animal confinement ordinance as it pertains to the Geddes dairy. The dairy aspect of the location has been unused for several years but the owner does keep some cattle on the 316 acres of land. This raises the question of grandfathering the lands use considering that the city is expanding. Jay Nielson pointed to the Idaho State Code Title 67, Chapter 65 which concerns the designated purpose of a property. The state allows a property to be unused for its stated purpose for up to a solid decade before grandfathering is prohibited. The city or county, depending on jurisdiction, can request a written statement of intent from the land owner after one year.
At the moment nothing is happening on this matter since the city is not ready to expand and the dairy is struggling to get sold. The argument could be made either way, since no milking has been done at the location in years it could be reclassified as a ranch but yet the milking facilities and some cattle are there and could be used at any time so it’s still technically a dairy.
With spring here the snow is melting and the ground is turning to mud. That means the well project came back up for discussion. The well driller the city had contracted with previously to drill the test wells has agreed to return and do more drilling. They are aiming for the end of April provided that the ground has dried from the snowmelt.
Finally some mystery news. With Mayor Melvin Beutler leaving for a LDS mission to the Philippines, he will be stepping down from his position effective next month. As for who will be replacing him, that remains a closely guarded secret. When asked if he would once again take up his fathers seat, Aaron Beutler refused to comment. I guess we’ll find out who gets the job on April 11 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.