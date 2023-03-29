Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The third meeting of Dayton’s city council for 2023 was refreshing as it was not only warm, but bright in the meeting hall.

That brightness somewhat hampered the first speaker of the afternoon, retired city planner Jay Nielson. At the council’s behest, he has begun to review and edit the city code to account for deficiencies and loopholes that could be used to subvert the vision set forth in the comprehensive plan. The reasoning behind this stems from human nature, some people just never grow out of that typical six year old’s argument, when they’re told “that’s against the rules” responds with “make me.” These changes will ensure that the current and future city councils have the tools to “make them.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.