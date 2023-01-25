The first meeting of the Dayton City Council for the 2023 year was focused on preparation.
The first thing prepared for was the impending well drilling. The wells could be drilled as early as March. The council was debating whether or not to conduct a Nutrient Pathogen Study (NPS) or a Wellhead Protection Study (WPS). A NPS is typically required by the city, the county, or the health district for large scale developments.
In Dayton, if a development is 10 houses or larger, a NPS study is required. The council was debating whether the NPS study should also be required for smaller developments, particularly those located near the city’s production wells.
The debate centered around one unspoken question: “How do we keep people’s poo poo out of their drinking water?” The concern is caused by the fact that the council is hoping to encourage new development to happen up on the bench land areas. This is a problem because the bench lands are at a higher elevation than the current city wells, and everything rolls (or in this case seeps) downhill.
The problem at present is that each residence on the west side of Franklin County must have their own private septic system. In the rare event that a septic tank is not pumped or it malfunctions, the sewage can seep into the surrounding soil, contaminating it. The purpose of a NPS study is to evaluate if the wastewater from the septic system will or will not adversely affect the groundwater.
The council is exploring options, including applying for grants for a wastewater study to decide at what point a sewage treatment plant will be needed and options for where to locate it. The main discussion goes back to the original debate between an NPS or a WPS being the best option at this point.
For this topic the council consulted with the geologist who has been helping them with the well project, Tom Wood. He advised that the council stick with the alternative to a NPS, a Wellhead Protection Study, which is a requirement that needs to be completed before a new well can come online. He also might have hinted that the city could pass off the cost of future NPS’s to any large developers who come knocking, as it is already a requirement by the city for development that falls within the current wellhead protection zone.
The next thing to prepare for was the impending growth of the area focusing on the question of annexation. At present some of the areas the city is anticipatng future development are outside the city boundaries, and therefore outside the city’s explicit control.
Surrounding the Dayton city boundary line is what is called the Area of Impact (AOI). The definition of an AOI is “a geographical area where a city is expected to grow into and annex at some future time.” The AOI in Dayton is divided into two areas: the watershed/wellhead sub area, and the fringe sub area. Any developments proposed in the watershed/wellhead sub area shall be under the jurisdiction of the city’s ordinances, including the comprehensive plan, zoning, and subdivision ordinances.
For developments proposed in the fringe sub area, the county commissioners have agreed that they must consult with the city, although county ordinances apply. This has not always happened; during the meeting several small anecdotes were shared where city regulations weren’t followed in the AOI. The existing agreement between the City of Dayton and Franklin County is found on the Franklin County website, under “Planning and Zoning” and includes a map.
So the question remained; should the city immediately annex the areas into the city and gain full control but also responsibility, or not. Jay Nielson, the creator of Dayton’s comprehensive plan, suggested that it might be best to involve lawyers to better define where the responsibilities and allowances are on the matter. That would allow both Dayton and Franklin County to better their working relationship moving forward on matters such as water source protection and sewage disposal.
The next item the council needed to prepare for was centered on the many dirt roads in the area. With the high snowfall this winter, many of the unpaved roads are currently mud pits with all the past gravel having slowly shifted below the mud, so new gravel will be needed to redo those roads. Planning and Zoning Coordinator Richard Reeder also pointed out that some shoulder and chipping work on some paved roads will also be needed in 2023.
The final preparation of the night was for next month’s city council meeting which will be Feb. 8, 2023.
