The Dayton City Council’s first items on the Aug. 15 agenda, was the water study which has been completed and submitted to the Department of Environmental Quality for a review. At present the council is exploring funding options for the new well the report calls for. They are hoping to avoid grants and the large number of exacting requirements that come with them. The current hope is for the Army Corp of Engineers to step in and help with the project as they have helped so many other cities along the west side of the county.
The council passed an ordinance ratifying the city’s budget, an overview of which was sent out last month. A copy of the ordinance will be in the coming water bills. “Well, that was rather painless,” said Council member Dee Beckstead.
The next issue was that of a $53,000 Certificate of Deposit (CD), currently held by Lewiston Bank, coming to term. After a brief discussion over the current dismal bond interest rates, the council chose to let the CD roll over as opposed to moving it elsewhere.
There was also a brief discussion of the Fourth of July celebration. The event came in well under budget this year due mainly to various things not happening due to the less than ideal conditions, such as the candy drop. Still the council found one of the things the kids enjoyed thoroughly was the fishing pond. It’s tradition, and the kids love it.
The final topic of the meeting was concerning Brett Hyde’s plans to replace the burnt and dilapidated buildings around 324 West Side Hwy. The site currently has two structures spread over 2.6 acres. Hyde’s current plan is to replace the two existing structures. However, city ordinances dictate that all houses must have a certain amount of frontage or access to the street for cars or delivery trucks. While the first house would receive enough frontage to meet the requirements the second house would get none due to the L–shape of the property.
While the council is eager to see these junk-filled eyesores removed Council member Stacy Moser proved the voice of caution. An option for the project as it stands is a long driveway of sorts running between the two houses but Moser pointed out that many of the issues they are currently having with some of the streets is that they weren’t built with the future in mind. A road that is today a dirt path for two homes could be the main road leading into a cul-de-sac in 50 years.
Moser suggested that the canal tunnel underneath the student parking lot at West Side High, which was spearheaded by then-superintendent and now-mayor, Melvin Beutler, exemplifies that mindset.
The site also features something quite rare in Dayton these days, two water hookups, which presents other problems. First the city doesn’t allow for the sale or transfer of a water hookup by an individual, so Hyde can’t take the water to another patch of land. The goal of this ordinance was to prevent scalping, an unethical process where a person buys a lot of something, be they concert tickets or water hookups, and resells them for an inflated price. The second issue is that presently the council is not issuing new water hookups until after the new year, at the earliest. Due to the aforementioned need for a new well, the council passed an ordinance prohibiting new water hookups to help have a contingency amount of water in the system.
And third, at present there are about six water hookups that are on “vacation status,” meaning they aren’t being used. Should Hyde decide to sell his spare water hookup and the city decide to offer to sell them again in 2020 he would have to be placed at the top of the waiting list. Both Brett and the council are reviewing the issues many facets and will meet again in September to discuss what options they have discovered.