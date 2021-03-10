The Dayton City Council is waiting on the weather to complete the cultural and archeology study required before the city can break ground for the city’s new, or rather, replacement wells. Although they are new wells because they are on ground where wells have not been drilled before, they are replacement wells, said project manager Aaron Beutler. As long as the weather is bad, then anything more than paperwork and research is still on hold. Other than that the city is ready to break ground.
While the wells are commonly called “new” in that there has never been a well at the locations that have been selected, they are legally referred to as “replacement wells” for the city.
Auditor Matt Regen, said the city’s finances passed with flying colors, giving high praises to both Jennifer Sage and Elva Atkinson for their exceptional bookkeeping. The audit was approved unanimously.
Lana Duke, a representative from the local branch of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, was there to inform the city about funding options she could provide for the new replacement wells, through her office. The city has applied for a loan through the USDA and, if approved prior to April 9, the money will be awarded to the city among other projects nationwide. After that date any leftover money is pooled and then redistributed amongst all 50 states. This source of funding as well as a Community Development Block Grant, and any funding the Army Corp of Engineers is willing to chip in, will not be finalized until May.