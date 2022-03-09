...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE...Malad, Malad Pass, Holbrook Summit, Preston, Thatcher,
St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, and
Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Individuals who are interested in running for office in Idaho must file the paperwork with the county clerk by March 11 if they wish to be on the ballot as a Republican or Democrat candidate in the May 17 primary election. Independent candidates do not run in the May election but still must file before the deadline. The offices for election in Franklin County this year are the County Commissioner District #2 (Robert C. Swainston)and #3 (Dirk Bowles), Clerk of the District Court (Camille Larsen), County Treasurer (Janet Kimpton), County Assessor (Doug Wallace), County Coroner (Ron Smellie) and Precinct Committeeman.
As the county has recently been redistricted, doublecheck which district you are in before filing or voting.
At the Federal level U.S. House of Representatives (Mike Simpson), State level Governor (Brad Little), lieutenant governor (Janice McGeachin), Idaho Secretary of State (Lawerence Denney), Idaho Attorney General (Lawrence Wasden), Idaho Controller (Brandon Woolf), Idaho Treasurer (Julie Ellsworth), Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction (Sherri Ybarra), Idaho State Senate — District 32 (Mark Harris), Idaho House of Representatives — District 32A (Marc Gibbs), Idaho House of Representatives — District 32B (Chad Christensen)
Running for office is a great way to get involved. Even small things can make a big difference.
”If there is anyone interested in serving in the Republican Party as precinct committeeman or getting involved, they can contact me”, said Shauna Geddes. Franklin County Republican Chair. Email - shauna@plmw.com
There is no formal organization to contact for the Democratic Party in Franklin County.
You may also contact the Franklin County Clerk at (208) 852-1090 for more information.