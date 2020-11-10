(Editorial Note: Part 178 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Cache Valley Newsletter, Armistice Day of World War I, by Lillian V. Perkins; Franklin County Citizen, 1917-1918-1920; Preston Citizen, 1945; The American Pageant, by Thomas Bailey)
November 11, a date we now celebrate as Veterans Day, was first observed as Armistice Day, the day Germany surrendered to the Allied Forces, marking the end of World War I, “the great war to end all wars.”
Across the Atlantic Ocean that conflict had begun in 1914, when German forces marched into neighboring countries then spread its tentacles even further in Europe. The United States was reluctant to enter the fray, claiming neutrality, and did not, until Germany’s submarines sunk four unarmed American merchantmen on the high seas in March of 1917. United States President, Woodrow Wilson, had been able to maintain neutrality during the first two and a half years of conflict. Jus after his re-election, in April of 1917 Congress resolved that: “A state of war between the US and the Imperial German Government, which has been thrust upon the US, is hereby formally declared.”
The call for soldiers went out across the nation and there was a huge response from the young men of the land. They came from all walks of life. The Franklin County Citizen cautioned families who were filled with patriotic fervor. “Let Them Not Enlist Before Eighteen — Parents should not allow their boys to enlist who have only reached their sixteenth year. Some ”valiant” recruiting officers are obsessed with the unfortunate idea that the grand old country of ours must be protected by a lot of infants. There are plenty of boys from the age of 18 and upwards, who can well afford to go – and many of them should go – but the question should be put up to the people in its true light – not by pyrotechnic displays – or the frenzied outburst of patriotic orators, who know nothing about the flag, save what they ‘see at bazaars.’
We want it presented to the people in a sane, rational, thoughtful way – and we are sure if left to the judgment of the people there is in their makeup enough patriotic fire and force to do the right thing at the right time.”
The first group of men from Franklin County included 36 boys and the drafts continued as more became eligible. During WWI, 288 men served in the various branches of the military. A number of those volunteered before the drafting process began. Service flags were displayed in the windows of homes who had someone “over there.” The flag was white with a red border, a blue star in the center. In some homes there were several blue stars, indicating how many men were serving. When a death was reported the blue star became a gold star.
To those men who made it home to Franklin County when the war was over, the day that became known as Armistice Day “was truly sacred.”
“When the United States entered the war in 1917 England, France and many of the smaller Allied nations had been fighting Germany since 1914 and countless thousands of men had been killed. The ones still fighting were weary, hungry and discouraged, about to be defeated and almost ready to give up. Then one day in the distance could faintly be heard the strains of a military band and as it came nearer the tune they were playing could be recognized, our beautiful “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and soon over the brow of a hill came the most glorious sight those weary, war-torn soldiers ever beheld, the United State Marines, and they were singing that song.“
Onto the battle-scarred ‘No-Man’s Land” poured miles of American troops, foot soldiers, trucks loaded with supplies, the massive tanks, the medical details and the Red Cross. The men in the trenches on the field of Flanders took heart. It wasn’t over by far. For another year and a half that area of Europe was one of the bloodiest warfare the world had ever known.
It is now 102 years since that war ended, the Armistice signed in November of 1918. The veterans of that war fought diligently to preserve this day and not have it shifted about and turned into a day for pleasure.
In 1945, Nov. 11, took on increased meaning. “Not since the Second WW started with the juggernaut drive of the Nazi into Poland have we held Armistice day with the significance for which it was intended.“ The attack on Pearl Harbor had disrupted our lives and we were beginning to lose that sense of national security.
It is interesting to note how those battling soldiers got the news of the peace treaty being signed. Quoting from the Franklin County Citizen of November, 1920: “It was Monday, November 11, 1918, when the hostility came to an end from Switzerland to the sea. At eleven o’clock on the eleventh day of the eleventh month.
“It was a memorable day, a moment when, at the stroke of eleven, the noise of cannon stopped, machine guns grew still, and rifles ceased to crack. For the first time in four years the air was free from flying missiles, and there was quiet on the tortured face of a war-torn land.”
That was “over there” across the Atlantic. Over here in the United States, there was wild delirium. A great amount of noise spread through cities, towns, and villages as the news of the signing was pronounced. They shouted, they banged on pots and pans, they shot their guns into the air, danced in the streets. They also gave prayers of thanksgiving.
Journals, newspapers, diaries from the residents of Franklin County of 1918 record how the news of the Kaiser’s signing the armistice agreement came to this quiet corner of Idaho. Franklin County had ‘jumped the gun,’ celebrating wildly before the armistice was official. A wandering eye in the telegraph office perhaps didn’t read quite far enough.
The Nov. 7, 1918 issue of the Citizen reported that some resident had gotten wind that the armistice had been signed through a glimpse of a telegram from Western Union. Taking “the bull by the horns” they threw together a celebration with exuberance. “Telegrams never lie,” they assumed. A band was organized. Those “in charge” sought musically inclined individuals wherever they were, working at home, in the fields. The need for music was high on the list for a proper celebration. Hats that were thrown skyward with shouts of “hurrah!” came down with holes in them, as those packing pistols or shotguns aimed into the air. It wasn’t all voluntary. Eager gun-toting souls happily grabbed hats from someone else’s head, aiming to shoot as they tossed it up.
Another group hammered boards together for a quick gallows, where they hung the Kaiser of Germany in effigy. Residents rushed “hither and thither” to find anything burnable and assembled a huge bonfire. That effort included all the outhouses in town, drug to the town square (today Benson Park), christened “The Schitty of Berlin,” and after sundown, set on fire. They added the gallows and the effigy to the flames. Booze flowed freely for any who wanted to imbibe, with law men turning their heads in this day of prohibition. It was a wild day for Preston — one on which many of German descent cautiously stayed at home. Other normally staid communities behaved in a similar fashion, some waiting until the treaty was official.
No matter how wild and noisy the celebrations were, in the minds of those who had done the fighting, the Armistice brought a celebration of a different kind. They who had been in those trenches, crawling under barbed wire barricades to “No Mans Land,” jolted by the ear-splitting booms of big cannons and the scream of bombs, those who had endured the roar of war, remembered the silence of that Nov. 11, 1918. That deafening silence remained an integral part of their lives.