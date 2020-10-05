Support Local Journalism

Scott Brady Palmer, 47, of Moab, Utah, former Preston, Idaho resident, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 4, 2020 in Moab. Services are under the direction of Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

