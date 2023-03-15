...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is imminent or occurring. Rain
and snowmelt may lead to additional areas of standing water or
flooding.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, south central Idaho and
southeast Idaho, including the following counties, in central
Idaho, Blaine and Butte. In south central Idaho, Fremont, Lincoln
and Minidoka. In southeast Idaho, Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville,
Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida and Power.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 239 PM MDT, Warm temperatures observed Tuesday afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert,
Preston, American Falls, Rigby, Heyburn, Malad, Shoshone,
McCammon, Carey, Lava Hot Springs, Malta, Neeley, American
Falls Reservoir, Lake Walcott and Goshen.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
1 of 5
The little ones enjoy being able to reach the monkey bars by walking on top of the deep snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.