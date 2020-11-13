You are the owner of this article.
Defensive dogfight sets new Pirate record, advances team

It took a massive defensive performance, but the curse is finally over for the Pirates.

Top-seeded West Side terminated a five-game losing streak to nemesis Declo by earning a hard-fought 7-0 victory over the fourth-seeded Hornets in the semifinals of the 2A State Football Championships on a cold, windy and sometimes snowy Friday afternoon at Lyle S. Henderson Field.

West Side will now square off against No. 3 Firth next Friday or Saturday at Madison High School. A second win this season over the Cougars, which upset No. 2 North Fremont 7-6 in the other semifinal, would give the Pirates their fourth state title since 2010.

 

