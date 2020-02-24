Delbert Jepsen Seamons, 89, passed away on Feb. 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 550 W. Cedar Street in Pocatello, Idaho. Viewings will be held at the church from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening, as well as one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Graveside services will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Mink Creek Cemetery, 7386 N. Capitol Hill Rd, Preston, Idaho 83263. For a full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome.com