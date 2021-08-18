In response to the increasing numbers of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, the Franklin County Medical Center began issuing a COVID-19 Update in July.
It reported 17 positive cases during the month of June. It also reported several other respiratory diseases being identified, such as parainfluenza.
The first week of July the hospital reported 10 positive cases — its highest weekly case county since early spring.
The next week, July 11-17, it reported another 10 confirmed cases, including among people who had been fully vaccinated.
“The Delta variant has surpassed the Alpha variant as the dominant pathogen in the United States. Our vaccines were created against the Alpha variant and showed excellent efficacy. The numbers for the Delta Variant are not as well established, and the studies that have been performed are generally real-world studies which make it harder to control.”
”From what we have seen, the Pfizer vaccine is about 80% effective, give or take 5%, depending on the study. However, that is not the whole story. The vaccines remain very good at preventing hospitalization and death,” posted Dr. Avery Jeffers.
The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Department (SIPH) stated the same and recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings, stay six feet apart from people outside of one’s own household, and in addition to washing hands with soap and water or sanitizer and staying home when sick, to avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces and crowds.
During the week prior to the rodeo in Preston, FCMC reported four positive COVID-10 tests. Also that week, the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Department issued a press release noting that the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention was again recommending that everyone, including fully-vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas with substantial and high transmission rates.
On Aug. 3, FCMC reported that it had identified nine new cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, for a total of 37 cases in the month of July.
“That is more than double our number for June. Considering that these numbers only represent those tested, the actual number could be significantly higher. The numbers of COVID hospitalization are increasing in our facility and surrounding hospitals.
”We continue to encourage anyone who has symptoms to be responsible and consider the wellness of others for this and any other illness. Stay home from work and other activities if you have symptoms, get tested, and quarantine if you test positive,” posted FCMC on Facebook. There were 12 cases reported during the first week of August and many of them were in children and teens. SIPH reports match what FCMC center is reporting. One positive case was reported on May 11, after an all-time high of 142 cases on Nov. 21, 2020. The cases continued to drop except for two spikes into the 50s in January and another one in the 30s in April. But from April 10 — July 7, the county remained in the low risk category. It has jumped in and out of the moderate risk category (from 14-28 cases), since that time and is currently at 15 active cases. Although no mandates have been made, masks have been advised and vaccinations encouraged again by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Center For Disease Control (CDC) states that the Delta variant is much more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus. ”In late June, our 7-day moving average of reported cases was around 12,000. On July 27, the 7-day moving average of cases reached over 60,000. This case rate looked more like the rate of cases we had seen before the vaccine was widely available,” states the CDC website. ”It also states that fully vaccinated people with Delta variant breakthrough infections can spread the virus to others. However, vaccinated people appear to be infectious for a shorter period of time.”“The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including against the Delta variant. But they are not 100% effective and some fully vaccinated people will become infected (called a breakthrough infection) and experience illness. For such people, the vaccine still provides them strong protection against serious illness and death,” states the CDC website.
As of Monday, Aug. 16, SIPH reported a total fo 15 active cases in Franklin County.