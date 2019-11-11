The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, in partnership with the University of Montana, is seeking input from residents in Franklin County, Idaho, and Cache County, Utah, on air quality issues in the Cache Valley.
DEQ is encouraging residents to participate in an online survey in order to gauge the public’s knowledge on air quality problems and improvement measures that are being taken in the Cache Valley. The survey asks participants questions about air pollution sources in the Cache Valley, how the public receives information on air quality advisories, and burning practices in the area.
The survey takes approximately 10 minute to complete and answers are confidential. DEQ and the University of Montana will use this information to develop more effective outreach and communication strategies with residents. All participants will be entered to win a weather station upon completion of the survey. The survey must be completed by Nov. 30, 2019.
Cache Valley residents can access the survey here:https://umt.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cAZuyWyaWwlvseF