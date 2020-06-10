Rain failed to dampen the spirits of those who attended the Mugs and Banana Burnout on June 5 in Preston. Fans and participants gathered at Valley Implement to admire hot rods of a variety of makes and years, then reassembled on the road between the City Park and rodeo grounds in Preston for the burnout. To the delight of fans, drivers simply revved their engines and spun their tires until smoke filled the air and until it was too dark to appreciate.
Despite rain, fans loved burnout
Necia Seamons
Editor
