(Editorial Note: Part 257 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston News, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1935; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, published by the Daughters of The Pioneers; Images of America, Preston, by Necia P. Seamon; Life story of Thomas Heller)
When the first pioneers decided to stay on the banks of the Muddy River(Cub River) in 1860 it took several years of just surviving before they began to spread out over the meadows to the north, east and west. They were cautious and gradually built homes, here and there, dotting through the expanses before them. They could claim a homestead and “prove up on it.” The meadow area made for good pasture for their animals. Most of the growth was grasses, and brush. Sagebrush was as high as a man’s height, there were wild berry bushes.
As the settlers moved, the fort and village that had formed, Franklin, was still the hub of their lives for many years. Bit by bit the newly built homes formed their own villages: Whitney, Cherryville, Nashville, Worm Creek. Further out there were people in Cedarville(Weston), Five Creek(Dayton), Oxford, Mink Creek. The Utah North Railroad brought in more people, more businesses. From concentrating on survival they started considering the possibility of becoming a good-sized community with all the trappings of civility. Call it Progression, that way of thinking, neighbors, law enforcement, citizenry and government, sociality. The “niceties of life”.
“ When Preston’s first permanent residents arrived in 1877, they were merely an extension of Franklin. As people began to stay year-round on the flat, they developed into distinct communities. The area at the foot of the eastern foothills became Egypt. Where the school was first held became Whitney. The north side of the flat was called Poverty Flat. The location of a new school was Worm Creek, named after the stream winding through it.” There were nearly seventy families spread out over the miles. There was a need for more than one school, those miles made it necessary
As they worked to have streets, a center of town, organization of buildings and a plan for development there was also the need for public officials. “In 1880, Thomas Heller was the first officer appointed to look after the civic affairs of the town.” This was no small job. Heller was considered to be the Justice of the Peace, the Sheriff, the Judge, and all things connected. It was a common thing for one man to serve in all these responsibilities at that time.
Thomas B. Heller was born January 9, 1836 at Cherry Valley, Monroe County Pennsylvania. “ He arrived in Salt Lake from the east in the fall of 1863 bringing a train load of merchandise with him and sold the same to President Brigham Young.Heller erected a long shed and opened an auction store. He was the first auctioneer in Salt Lake. He remained in Salt Lake until spring and then went back for more merchandise, consisting of Government coats and boots which were left from the Civil War.”
In 1864 he met Mary Porter, daughter of the boarding house where he lived and they were married the next March. Their first years were spent in Salt Lake. They went to Ogden in 1868 and started their family before moving to Idaho. Mary Porter Heller was a school teacher and valued as such wherever they lived. They moved to Worm Creek in 1879.
“Thomas Heller was a personal friend of Brigham Young. And became one of Brigham Young’s chief negotiators taking horses and other materials in Utah. He took them to St Louis and negotiated on Brigham Young’s behalf to trade nails and other metal and construction equipment needed in Utah for the Temple building.” Thomas was not a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and that may have played a part in the decision to have him in the role of Law Enforcement in this area. “The first public, county and state election in which the Latter-day Saints were allowed to vote and hold office was held in 1884.” For some years prior to that time the State of Idaho barred members of that faith from voting due to their beliefs and living the laws of polygamy.