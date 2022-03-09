Editorial Note: Part 262 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin county Citizen, March, 1922; The Trailblazer, HIstory of the Development of Southeastern Idaho;, Ogden Standard, March 1922.
The Weston High School Basketball team came home from their days at the Gem State Tournament as the champions. The Franklin County Citizen reported their last game. “ The final game was hard fought and until Weston loosed its dash in the last five minutes the outcome was entirely in doubt. Despite the roughness and close guarding, very few fouls were called. Moscow played a strictly five-man defense game, attempting to hold the speedy Weston quintet down to a minimum score, but Gassman and Captain L. Olson found the basket on several long shots, which kept Weston constantly in the lead.
“At the end of half time, Weston was ahead 11 to 7 Moscow opened up but the surge was short lived. When Weston’s rally gave it a six-point lead the team resorted to a defensive game, passing the ball around in safe territory . Gassman Weston’s guard was the stellar player of the game.
“ Weston High School basketball team won the Idaho state school basketball championship by defeating Moscow last Friday night 23 to 17 in the final game of the all state series. The Weston team finished with three straight victories, winning from all other tournament entries. ..The Idaho state champions have accepted the offer of the Salt Lake authorities to represent the Gem State at the inter-mountain tournament to be held March 16 to 18 at Salt Lake City. Glen Gassman was picked for the all-state team and was given a gold basketball watch emblem when he returned from Moscow. During the trip from Moscow Mr. Gassman ran his arm through the window, cutting a very deep gash on the forearm.”
Coach Ivan Decker was not a man with a past of great athletic successes. Decker had studied at the Branch Normal school of southern Utah, played a little basketball and took part in track. He went on to study at the University of Utah, playing some football and basketball, sufficient to get his block “U” from these activities. “ He was no star and just not strong enough to land a regular position on the first teams of these activities, but he had the proper spirit toward athletics and gave his coaches all that he had all the time.” His overall attitude made the Utah teams stronger during his years there.
The contest in Salt Lake City was not just for teams of Utah. There were champion teams from Colorado and Montana as well. Again they came away as the champions, hardly expected from this little town of Weston in the corner of southeastern Idaho.
For the Weston High team Decker only had 25 men from whom to pick his team. On the winning team there were two sets of brothers, Glen and Rulon Gassman and Ernest and Leo Olsen. Decker had a “winning combination with Glen, Ernest, Rufus Merrill and Riley Nelson.” “Decker had the proper stuff in him or he could not have instilled it in the boys to play the brand of basketball that they did.” Decker put Weston high school on the athletic map far beyond his Idaho boundaries.
The town of Weston threw a huge celebration to honor the team and Coach Decker. Thomas Preston of Weston reported the event in the Citizen. This was a big deal, not just for Weston but for the whole county. There was a banquet prepared, with seating for over 200 people. A rose was pinned on the coats of each player and coach. The tables were filled with food “fit for a king.” The members of the Preston Commercial Club, county businessmen, were invited guests. Each of the school districts in the area provided a musical number for a program of entertainment. Several poems had been written and recited for the occasion. A telegram from Idaho’s Governor Davis was received and read, congratulating the team and community on its accomplishments.
By the end of the afternoon over a thousand people had been fed “all they could eat and plenty of food was left over, which was distributed to the widows and those who were unable to attend.” That night there was a dance, well attended, “the end of a perfect day.”
The team, now winners of the Intermountain contest, were given the opportunity to represent the area on a national level. In 1923 they traveled to Chicago, losing to the National team by only three points. The members of the team were Glen Gassman, Rulon Gassman, Leo Olsen, Ernest Olsen, Rufus Merrill, Riley Nelson and Lester Kofoed.