With the coming of the second decade of the 20th Century a great many things were changing in this area. Preston was working hard to establish itself as the county seat of a newly formed county that began officially in 1913. No longer Oneida County, this area was Franklin county and as that year was approaching there were several other small communities that felt they might be selected as the new county seat, Malad and Oneida County being part of their past. The populace aspired to be a ‘city’, not a mere farming village.
Social expectations were also climbing up the ladder. Dance movements of the past were ones the people had brought with them when they had settled the area — sedate waltzes, polkas, square dances, the need of someone to “call “ the dances. The sophistication of life on the nation’s eastern coast was making its way westward, slowly, but steadily. This is evidenced in the society pages of the local newspapers with the publication of the various social clubs’ news, the gathering for a “light repast” at homes, then seeking a place for some more “elegant” entertainment than could be had in the home.
In the fall of 1914, the newspapers announced that there would be dancing tutors at the Oneida Academy. No one needed to feel out-of-date or behind the times in their social skills for the coming holiday season. Old and new dance steps would be covered. “During the past week Mr. Kirkham and Miss Adams are conducting the M.I.A. Annual Instruction work at the Academy. Many officers from all over the stake are in attendance and some very valuable instruction is being received. In the evening lessons in dances are being given and many new ones are being introduced. The attendance at the dance is exceptionally good.” A Halloween dance held in the Preston Opera House was deemed a great success, described as being crowded by the ”fox-trotters, side-steppers, and side-wheelers.”
There was a surge in dance halls, with a slightly different slant than the building plans of the Opera Houses, more aligned to just dancing. One of Preston’s sanitariums of those days, the Riverview, included a dance floor in their construction. After a refreshing dip in their thermal pools the patrons could finish their evening with a few turns on the dance floor.
The Blue Villa Hall popped up on Preston’s social registry in 1915. A ladies group, The Golden Hour Club, with their husbands reported having a “real jolly time.” The Union Social Club entertained at the Blue Villa. Even the BeeHive girls had occasion to be amused at the Blue Villa. This hall was still operating a few years later with the British Reunion gathering at the Blue Villa. A typical event was this: “Ladies of the Athena club and their partners had a leap year party. The evening was spent first playing games, then by going to the Blue Villa hall and dancing until the wee small hours. After which luncheon was served at the Keller residence.”
The dance halls of this time often advertised that there was a special dance to be held, strictly for the married couples of the county. The overall sentiment was that those who were married needed to get out and have some social interaction and the dance halls would plead for their attendance. Likely it was to increase the profits of the dance hall, but interesting that the target was those with family ties rather than the young set. The manager of the Preston Opera House did his best to get married folks to come to dances, giving one every two weeks just for their special benefit. He threatened in the news “Folks, if you don’t come we will quit.” At that time only about 15 were coming and there had been complaints made that everything was for the younger dancers.
Two more outlying communities constructed Opera Houses during 1917. As that year opened in January Manger Nash was complimented on his conduct of the affairs of the new Franklin Opera House. The younger society was set to dance at Clifton, to the opening of their new dance hall in November.
Historically we know that another big adjustment entered the social lives of the residents of the new county. World War I hit and many facets altered in a very short time. The dancers of this second decade departed for foreign shores and all lives were never the same.