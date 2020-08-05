(Editorial Note: Part 168 of a series of further development of Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1934-38; Larsen-Sant Library Historical Collections; Cache Valley Newsletters, compiled by Newell Hart)
When that first Preston Flying Club of 1934 was seeking members one of their goals had been to use the club dues to purchase a “club ship.” Plans for instruction and training were impossible unless members had a plane at their disposal.
In 1975, Newell Hart interviewed Lucille Ballif Croft and Stan Hawkes about that exciting day when the desired piece of aircraft arrived in Preston. It arrived on the train, and the people of the county gathered near the train depot to witness its coming. “Lucille Ballif Croft recalls that the first plane came to town on a flat car and was pulled by horses from the depot up First West . . to the park. Stan Hawkes described the first plane: ‘I remember the first plane that came to town. It could have been on the 4th of July. Two fellows had it out to the ballpark. It was where the rodeo arena is now – maybe just a little east. These guys got all gussied up in their dusters and fancy gloves and goggles. Then they wound that old thing up and finally, it took off. They just barely flew up over the fence and lit over in Alma Larson’s hayfield. That was the size of the flight.’”
Hopes for an airport in Franklin County had been under discussion with some of Preston’s active civic leaders for a number of years before anything official got underway.
As the dream started to take shape, runways in place, this group realized that there was a need a manager of the airport, even as the main hangar was still under construction. Wilford Smith had been very involved for the past five years in both plans and dreams. In April of 1934 he was named the manager of the Airport by the city council.
This awareness of travel in the skies was contagious and in May plans were scheduled for the arrival of a “Sky Armada of 18 Ships” from the Salt Lake City Chamber of Commerce. Hospitality committees were set up throughout Preston for reception, transportation, a banquet and program, all to be done in style.
“When the eighteen planes glide down from the sky and come to rest at the local airport, local residents will witness the greatest mass flight ever seen in this community. The armada of privately owned airplanes will leave Salt Lake at noon, May 25th on a 1,000 mile tour that will take them to 17 airports, 14 of which are recently completed CWA projects. The tour will officially dedicate the new airports along the route, and is sponsored by Salt Lake City Chamber of Commerce, as an educational undertaking.”
This armada represented nearly all the leading types of airplanes in use at that time. The slowest had a cruising speed of 65 miles per hour with the fastest plane cruising at 120 miles an hour. The fleet had to climb to an altitude of about 10,000 feet to clear some of the mountain ranges they encountered. Some of the planes were only one passenger ships, the largest of the group was a “Travel Air” and could accommodate seven people, five passengers and two pilots.
The Preston Airport was dedicated July 3, 1934, with a program held at the new “commodious airport hangar.” Several prominent men in aeronautical circles from both Utah and Idaho came to celebrate this special occasion. Following various speakers and some musical numbers “Miss Nedra Hansen want aloft in an airship and christened the newly constructed airport “The Preston Municipal Airport” by dropping a dummy bottle of champagne over the field.” Nedra, age 14, was the youngest daughter of Mayor Lorenzo Hansen. She was strongly attracted to the dramatic and finished her college years with a degree in Theater Arts.
After the official program some spectacular stunting was performed by one of the visiting dignitaries, E. E. Hughes, who was the Inspector of Aviators, Aeroplanes and Airports for Idaho, Utah and Nevada. Mark Jorgenson and Jack Stoddard, both Preston youths, made their initial parachute jumps. These two had received training and instruction earlier. Their teacher, Buddy Bruce, was a professional parachute jumper and movie stunt man. He performed for the crowd that day, specializing in a “Freefall,” falling 1500 feet below the plane before opening his chute.
Correction: The Cy Greaves mentioned in the July 29 edition installment of Developing Town, who helped establish the airport, was the {span class=”_5yl5”}son of banker Cyrus LeRoy “Roy” and Leona Geddes Greaves. The Citizen regrets the error.{/span}