(Editorial Note: Part 184 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Booster issues 1912, 1913.)
Over a century ago the plans and preparations of the residents of Franklin County for the Christmas holiday was very much a part of their December. If finances allowed there would be festive foods prepared and plans for special treats. The county’s early settlers hailed back to their ‘mother countries,’ generally Scandanavia and the British Isles and holiday customs followed those cultures. Many activities were along the same line as today but they did not have electricity, their means of transportation was the wagon or carriage in the barn, pulled by horses that had to be fed and cared for. Chores with animals were of top priority regardless of the season or the financial set of the family. Gifts were often homemade, large and small. Entertainment might be simply friends coming over.
One of the newspapers of the day, The Preston Booster of 1912, sheds some light on those ancestral thoughts. “Yuletide gift,” suggestions were much different from what comes to mind in this year of 2020: “A favorite poem made into a booklet. A flat leather penwiper for his desk, makes an appropriate souvenir for the business man or woman.” This was a time of bottles of ink and pens with removable points of various widths to beautify the penmanship. Pens had to be dipped into the ink repeatedly as one was writing. It required thought. There was no delete button and the ink didn’t erase very well.
Also for the desk would be ”A blotter, the upper side made of a picture postcard of yourself, a simple yet valued gift for an intimate friend.” That blotter would be of assistance for blobs of ink. This mentions picture postcards and rather than the Christmas card we may see today people exchanged holiday postcards, with a personal message to each receiver, that could be read by the postman while he was sorting the mail.
Specifically for the woman of the household was “a bodkin case with three bodkins, a useful Christmas gift for the needle woman or a homemade booklet of a dozen reliable chafing dish recipes prized by the housewife.” What is a bodkin? A very useful tool, still in existence, and could be various sizes. It is a slim shaft of metal, similar to a darning needle, that can be used to pull a cord through a slot or a hem. It might be pointed, it might be blunt. It also might be a bit dangerous with a sharp point like a small dagger, so the case for keeping was a fitting plan.
There were no electric lights twinkling on those long ago Christmas trees, instead local stores sold small metal candle holders that clipped to the tips of the tree branches, and of course they sold the small candles to provide the light. Yes, beautiful, yes, dangerous for house fires. The smart homeowner had a bucket of water positioned close to the tree, within easy reach if it was needed. Another practice was that of having the decorated tree placed in a shed away from the house, large enough for family and guests to gather around and enjoy briefly, but to protect the family dwelling.
To enhance the magic of the lighted tree one practice was to use soap bubbles.
Again, these bubbles were made at home, not purchased from a store shelf. “Christmas soap bubbles must be good ones, into a pint of warm water shave a piece of laundry soap about an inch square. Add a teaspoonful of glycerin, and lastly a quart of cold water. Hot water is necessary to dissolve the various ingredients, but unless cold water is added they expand and break too rapidly in the blowing process. For variety add a little currant juice for pink bubbles or orange juice for yellow.” The claim with the recipe was that the bubbles would give “the thousand shades of color with the sparkling globes.”
There are memories also of tumbleweed ‘trees,’ of decorations of popcorn garlands and paper chains created by the families, the lids from tin cans, saved for this occasion, cleaned and hung with a bit of twine, but celebrated and creating that feeling of love all the same. In wealthier homes the decorations might have been trees, greenery in garlands, shiny tinsel and glass globes.
The wintry days in this part of the world leading up to Christmas have had a magical quality for a very long time. People of all economic levels anticipated and participated in whatever ways their circumstances would allow.