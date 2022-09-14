Editorial Note: Part 289 of a series about the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1919–1922)
Life in Franklin County was far from easy during these war years. Local historians such as Baltzar Peterson and Lars Fredrickson wrote about the rigors of farming, the death toll from the Spanish Influenza. Quoting Fredrickson, “the Flu commenced to take people away.” Along with the newspapers they recorded names of boys joining the war in Europe, as well as the deaths of soldiers from the county.
The Franklin County Home Page featured spots about caring for those afflicted by the flu or other maladies. “Food which is easily digested, attractive and also nourishing, should be served to those who are regaining health.” Three examples: “ Egg soup — Separate the yolk and white of a fresh egg, and beat each. Add three drops of lemon juice and a tablespoonful of sugar to the yolk, then fold in the white. Pour over the egg mixture one cupful of hot milk, beating while pouring the milk. Flavor with a little nutmeg or orange juice. Add a pinch of salt and serve.
“Tomato toast ---Place a slice of bread in the oven and dry slightly, then toast a delicate brown. Pour boiling water over the toast and quickly remove, then butter the toast lightly and pour a tablespoonful or two of cooked seasoned tomato over the toast and serve. Canned tomato soup may be used for this, thickening a little if desired.
“Rice Pudding ---As rice when well cooked is most easily digested, it makes a very good dish for a convalescent. Take two tablespoonfuls of well-washed rice and cook in a double boiler with one cupful of milk until the rice is tender. Stir in a beaten egg, sugar, salt and any desired flavoring to taste. Serve with cream and sugar, or add a few chopped dates and serve with butter.”
The economy was tight and citizens were encouraged to “waste not, want not.” Nellie Maxwell, the columnist for food and household management covered many topics that could be helpful to the housewives of that day. Her column was headed, The Kitchen Cabinet.
Some women now found themselves alone in the management of their establishments, where they had employed maids in the past. Many felt like drudges to the house, the family, and had little experience in the ways of economizing for the home. Nellie addressed this need often. All levels of society could benefit from her advice.
One column covered examples of how to be thrifty in small ways that would make a difference in their budgets — little things that were wasteful (and are still wasteful today). She told the women that if they wanted their children or any hired help to behave thriftily that the “house mother” had to be thrifty herself. Perhaps a hard pill to swallow for those from wealthy homes.
Examples: “It takes but a moment’s thought to turn off the light when leaving a room, even for a short time, and the turning of the gas from the range before removing a dish, should become a second habit.” This was a day of a more solid soap and she cautioned against leaving the cake of soap floating in the dishwater when washing dishes, or in the “scrubbing pail” when cleaning about the home. Dishes were made of glass or china, not plastic, and needed to be handled with care to avoid breakage and thus the cost of replacement. “Using substitute ingredients from leftovers of coffee, small bits of butter, added up give enough to season a dish of vegetables. ‘Let nothing be wasted,’ is a fine motto to have framed in our kitchens.”
The column advocated using the humble newspaper in a multitude of ways. They were considered expensive. One was to simply collecte printed materials, magazines included, and anything considered rags, and to sell it to the junk man when he made his household rounds. Recycling of our day. Another was to use the papers as fuel by wetting the paper, rolling it into tight balls, letting it dry so that it would take a longer time to burn through.
Magazines with some color could be cut up, glued and rolled into attractive beads for jewelry once the cylinders were dry and strung on a thread or string. Creativity was challenged to those who chose to undertake these suggestions.
Maxwell claimed that if a recipe proved to be both tasty and economical it was bound to be popular. Today we might not agree with some that she shared: liver pie, bran gems, rice pancakes. However many would be good and the instructions of preparation were meant for even the most basic household cook. A marshmallow sauce to liven up something baked, various soups, griddle cakes. With the holidays she suggested considering the sweet tooth with an orange cake, a cranberry cake, a chocolate potato cake, and a pineapple pudding.
One column this author couldn’t resist sharing with you readers was devoted to onions. “The Onion--The odoriferous bulb is one of our choice flavored vegetables and a touch of onion in many dishes gives just the appetizing flavor needed. The onion is also wholesome served as a main dish. Onions with cheese---Cook until tender a half dozen even-sized onions. Drain and place a layer in a buttered baking dish, cover with a well-seasoned white sauce and sprinkle generously with a rich strong cheese. Cover with another layer of onions and sauce and cover with buttered crumbs. Bake until the crumbs are brown. The secret of this delish dish is having the cheese between the layers protected from the heat, but hot enough to melt.”
She added recipes for Cream of onion soup, an onion sandwich, an onion salad, all quite filled with onions, and topped it off with an onion syrup recipe made by baking onions and sugar to produce a cough syrup she described as one of the best in curing a cough.
Household hints of yesteryear, and the need for similar information exists today. The source today may be in the electronic devices we have at our fingertips, but living has not changed in many ways over the past century.