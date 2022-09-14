Support Local Journalism

Editorial Note: Part 289 of a series about the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1919–1922)

Life in Franklin County was far from easy during these war years. Local historians such as Baltzar Peterson and Lars Fredrickson wrote about the rigors of farming, the death toll from the Spanish Influenza. Quoting Fredrickson, “the Flu commenced to take people away.” Along with the newspapers they recorded names of boys joining the war in Europe, as well as the deaths of soldiers from the county.

