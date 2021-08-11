(Editorial Note: Part 234 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1930-31; Wikipedia)
After a successful beginning of 4-H clubs in the county in 1929, County Agent Ezra T. Benson was enthused about the coming year’s activities. In the early spring of 1930 he was visiting the various little farming communities scattered throughout Franklin County. By mid-April there were eight clubs organized: three sugar beet clubs, three calf clubs, one pig club and one forestry club.
Benson let it be known that all 4-H clubs were open to youth from both city and county, for both boys and girls, between the ages of 10 and 20 years of age. There were clubs in Fairview, Riverdale, Whitney and Preston. A group of boys had indicated they would like a garden club and that would soon be organized. He felt that the club program worked well with the Boy Scout program and would help boys to meet merit badge requirements through their work with 4-H. Girls should not feel excluded. A group of girls in Riverdale were on their way to having a sewing club.
That June, Preston junior dairymen organized a Black and White Day, similar to that now held in Richmond, UT. Every 4-H member who had a dairy calf project was giving special care in the way of feed, brushing, washing, blanketing and admiration preparatory for this big event.
That summer, clubs reported on their activities to the Franklin County Citizen in a column designed for these youth.
They came up with some interesting names for their clubs: Feed ‘Em Right Calf Club, Fairview; Happy Handy Home Helpers Clothing Club, Preston; Needle Craft Clothing Club, Franklin; We Are It Clothing Club, Weston; Sew and So, Preston; Jolly Sewers, Franklin; Dozen Sewers, Whitney; C. C. Sewing Club, Franklin; The Dayton Sewers, Dayton; Just a Mere Sewing Club, Whitney; Nifty Needles, Preston; Forward Nutrition Club, Preston; Treasureton Best, Treasureton; The Busy Bakers, Preston; Tend ‘em Right Calf Club, Preston; C C C Club, Franklin. The interest in 4-H work was quite evident from the reports published.
This was only the second year of 4-H work in this area. There were over 457 boys and girls in 4-H clubs throughout the county. “It is believed this is the largest number (of members) of any county in Idaho and certainly exceeds any county in proportion to county population. Agent Benson gave much of the credit to having the four high schools — Preston, Weston, Franklin, and Whitney — cooperating to employ a man during the summer months to work with the boys and girls engaged in 4-H club activities. These high schools supported a full-time club leader, Joe Thomas, for the work. The Central 4-H Club Committee was composed of the following members: C. L. Carlson, president, succeeding the late Jack C. Chatterton; O. E. Howell of Weston, Philando Packer of Franklin and Sidney Beckstead of Whitney.
In the fall of 1930, Franklin County had a 4-H Club Fair. Activities throughout the day were: judging, parade, exhibiting, rodeo, and ranching that lasted until 9 pm. The day ended with a grand ball at the Persiana, decorated elaborately in the club colors, green and white. Expenses for the event were paid by thoughtful businessmen of the county. The fair proved to be a much larger affair than most people expected it to be. Out of town visitors arrived to see the 4-H work in action. The exhibits and displayed handiwork, the quality of the livestock, the youngsters’ rodeo surprised everyone. “Many who witnessed the parade proclaimed it the best parade ever shown in Preston.
“Mr Joseph Thomas and his aides should be complimented upon the way everything was handled, as they demonstrated the advisability of keeping this work going – a big factor in the development of the minds of the youngsters of the county.”
When spring came around again in 1931, 4-H had a secure footing and Benson expressed appreciation to the men and women of the area who assumed leadership roles for the youth clubs. Thirty-two clubs were already making their way onto the record books for that year’s activities. Eleven communities around the county were actively engaged.
Worthwhile goals were being met at all age levels. “The results of the work are efficiency and leadership, both of which are very valuable assets to the individual as well as the community. Many leaders in agricultural and rural life have expressed themselves to the effect that as years go on and these present day club members come in to manhood and womanhood and assume positions of leadership, as some of them will, they will constitute the most effective force we have in the matter of correcting much of the mal-adjustment as it relates to agricultural and rural life in the home.”
4-H is still going strong in Franklin County. Ezra T. Benson went on to be employed at the state level for County Agents, later to be appointed the Secretary of Agriculture of the United States during the years of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Benson became the President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving from 198 to 1994, when he passed away and was brought home to Whitney for burial.