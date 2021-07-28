(Editorial Note: Part 232 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1924-1931; Wikipedia; 4-H History, Southeastern Advocate, 1914.)
A movement for provide organized clubs for boys started as early as 1860. It was in Hartford, CT. The club was started by three women and one can’t help but wonder if these ladies were hoping to provide a way for social graces and a little polish for the young men in their families. According to the old newspapers there were Girls Clubs as well, by the late 1880s.
This movement is still alive and well in parts of our nation. “Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a national organization of local chapters which provide voluntary after-school programs for young people.“
“In 1902, A. B. Graham started a youth program in Clark County, Ohio, which is considered the birth of 4‑H in the United States. The first club was called “The Tomato Club” or the “Corn Growing Club.” T.A. Erickson of Douglas County, Minnesota, started local agricultural after-school clubs and fairs that same year. Jessie Field Shambaugh developed the clover pin with an H on each leaf in 1910, and by 1912 they were called 4‑H clubs.”
Boys and Girls Clubs were part of Franklin county’s early history. From references in the county newspapers of the day they served as a safe place for social interaction and were organized groups to provide needed services for civic minded improvement projects.
Naturally because our area was dependent upon agriculture in those early years the groups tended to focus on the importance of that in their everyday lives. However there was that attitude that farmers were slow to accept new inventions and procedures that would help them in their businesses.
A quote from that time period: “The work of the boys clubs is encouraging. Under proper conditions many boys are doing wonderful work and some of the older farmers are catching on. We still hear the cry; ‘There is no money in farming,’ and yet many farmers are growing rich.“ Older farmers were not too accepting of new inventions for farm labor, etc. but they had sons wanting to learn. The efforts of boys clubs and girls clubs was to give good information, learn new things, and have some recreation along with the work. Some information was directed to domesticity, other to improving life and ways of business.
Land-grant universities, also known as agricultural colleges, reached out to the rural population across the nation.
Some states in America had land-grant universities as early as 1887. Connected to these universities were agricultural experiment stations. As part of their classwork students tried out new ideas in crops and animal husbandry, and became knowledgeable about inventions to help with the labor on a farm. The goal was to improve the agricultural state of the nation. Our nation had the United States Department of Agriculture and it was doing what it could to improve rural life.
By 1914, the Cooperative Extension Program was well underway with efforts to inform people about current developments in agriculture, home economics and related subjects. A new job title was born with the extension program: extension agent — an employee of the land-grant university and considered an expert and teacher in the agricultural studies and related topics. The 4-H clubs of 1912 adopted the clover as the logo in 1924 and now that movement of yore has become the nation’s largest youth development organization.
Civic leaders in Franklin county were interested in the program for youth. In a December 1924 edition of The Citizen, it was printed: “High Value of 4-H Work on the Farm... One of the great virile forces in the advancement of agriculture is the 4-H club movement, with an army of nearly a half million boys and girls doing supervised agricultural project work throughout the United States. Livestock and grain breeders who have not caught the vision of what this movement means should get on the wagon and take a ride and see for themselves the value of this great movement. ...Farm families should start looking for 4-H livestock... The farm industry of the future depends upon the farm boys and girls of today. Good breeders should be willing to sacrifice a little today for the betterment of the industry tomorrow. It is not fair nor just, nor is it good business sense, to try to sell poor livestock at high prices to 4-H club members or to anyone else. “
With active 4-H clubs in Bannock and Blaine counties and their county fairs, Franklin county proponents were pushing to climb on the 4-H wagon.