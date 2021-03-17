(Editorial Note: Part 195 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, 1946; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Obituary for Robert Bunker, Provo Daily Herald.)
News sheets of the area in 1946, were forecasting the winner of the coming Idaho State Basketball Tournament being held in Pocatello March 22, 23. Even Utah papers featured commentaries, because the Preston team had done some playing down there, winning some, losing some.
Since Coach Bunker had graduated from Granite High and had coached at South Cache High School before his hitch in the army, he had “coaching connections.” None of these forecasters picked the Preston Indians to be the champions; in fact, there had been some rather derogatory comments.
The Preston Indians were pitted against the Couer d’ Alene Viking squad, winner of the northern regional tourney. The northern team had an impressive record of winning 20 of their 26 games and were making a bid “for state supremacy.”
Some 4,000 fans cheered on the Indians, packing Pocatello high school’s gym to the hilt. Among them were two of Preston’s former coaches, Joe Johnson and Joe Call, both of whom had worked with most of the players on this team. The first game was tight and went into two extra periods. At the start of the second Preston’s Allen Keller made the first basket, it was 42-40, the first team scoring winning the game in such instances, termed “the sudden death.” The Saturday night game Preston “held the upper hand throughout and took this encounter more handily by a score of 35 to 28. It was no easy game though as Preston led by a bare three or four points most of the time and even being tied up in a number of instances.”
The state trophies were presented by Homer Williams, the sixth district member of the Idaho State High School Athletic Association Board of Control. He happened to be from Franklin, and one can just imagine the smile on his countenance as he presented the trophies: Preston the Idaho State Champions, Couer d’ Alene in second place.
Franklin County was ecstatic with the results of the Idaho State Basketball Tournament of 1946. Preston High School came home the victors, the first time in the history of the school.
The editor of the Preston Citizen at that time, William MacKnight, had this in his next editorial. “Well, those boys did it! Hats off to the gallant basketball team representing this community and this county. They are a credit to us and have brought much honor to Preston for pluck, fight, sportsmanship and talent. We know that these boys are just a piece off the same bolt of cloth that makes this community, but we don’t have the opportunity of having it exempted so well as a rule.
“The boys came through the district and regional finals with flying colors despite the fact that most of the ‘dopesters’ not even once picked Preston to win. In fact, these forecasters selected every team in the meet but Preston ... even right to the last night.
“Particularly distressing to us here because we have to read it, was the attitude of the Salt Lake Tribune’s sports writers. It seems that these ‘analysts’ have a rather difficult time editing the Salt Lake version of Idaho news and sports. It would have been a pleasure for many Preston fans to have seen these ‘dopesters’ eat the paper they wrote their stuff on after the Indians won the contests in both the district and regional tourneys. – Editor William MacKnight”