(Editorial Note: Part 250 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen,1919,1920; Aberdeen NJ, Life History: Nellie Maxwell)
With the holiday season arriving in 2021, research for this column turned to the holidays of yesteryear. There have been many things changed, but also much that has stayed. Traditions have a way of being kept and handed down.
The Franklin County Citizen featured a special section during the years of 1919-1920. Its title was “The Franklin County Home Page.” That sounds a bit like computer language now in 2021, but the purpose of this section of the paper was to address the challenges and interests of the homemakers who read the paper. The opening statements to describe the intentions of the editor were: “Special articles carefully prepared on problems and interests of the home and home-making … this page is easy to read and worth reading. Profit and entertainment for the whole family.”
This page featured The Kitchen Cabinet, a syndicated column in newspapers of that time. It was written by Nellie Maxwell. “For two years Miss Maxwell was engaged in domestic science extension work for the state agricultural colleges of Iowa and Nebraska. In that work she was called upon to give wives advice on how to plan their household work so they could do it more easily and satisfactorily than it had been done before. Then she became a lecturer, and demonstrator at the numerous institutes which were held under the auspices of the University of Wisconsin. She has been a frequent contributor on household subjects to the publications of the university, and with her co-worker she prepared the Women’s Bulletin for Wisconsin women, ten thousand copies of which were distributed annually.”
Maxwell covered such items as household hints, recipes, timely quotes for the home, uplifting thoughts for the homemaker and her life. A great many of those household hints and homilies are just as applicable today as they were then. “When one is in a pool of trouble, there is no possible good to splashing other people.” Under the title of Thrift in Little Things, “It is in the little things and small wastes that multiplied by hundreds, make the great wastes in many homes.“ Still good advice a century later.
The Economy Corner and clothing updates were covered by a Julia Bottomley — possibly the co-worker mentioned from Maxwell’s days with the University of Wisconsin. The clothing featured illustrations of the latest fashions, for all ages and genders. One column spoke to the women of the day about the need of having both “a tea gown and a utility gown.” Accessories to enhance one’s appearance were suggested according to the season and temperatures. In winter, coats and muffs covered a body from the ankle to the top of the head. With hats being in fashion there were fruits and feathers on brims, furs for the head, the collar, the cuffs.
Along the lines of economy during the Christmas season were Christmas presents a person could make: dainty bonbon boxes, pretty candle shades, a silk toilet bag, trinkets for the tree, candy, bonnets, muffs, a bouquet made of tissue flowers, toys carved from available firewood.
Each week there would be a short children’s story under the heading of “ Daddy’s Evening Fairy Tale.” Family involvement did not go unnoticed by Ms. Maxwell.
Some of the recipes offered are still familiar. Some not, such as liver pie or cream of parsnip soup. Bran gems sounded interesting but stated a gem pan was required for the cooking, not sure what might be our equivalent of that, possibly a muffin tin. Chosen to share are three recipes that were unusual, fitting for the approaching season.
Marshmallow sauce: May be used on any baked pudding like cottage pudding, but is nice with steamed cake. Mix one cupful of dark brown sugar with three tablespoonfuls of flour, add one and one-half cupfuls of boiling water, and cook until smooth; add two tablespoonfuls of butter, or less, and twelve marshmallows cut in quarters. Serve hot.
Rice pancakes: Mix 2 cupfuls of boiled rice with two cupfuls of milk and let stand in a cool place overnight. In the morning add three cupfuls of sifted flour, one teaspoonful of salt, one tablespoonful of melted butter and one tablespoonful of sugar. Beat until thoroughly mixed with two cupfuls of milk, a tablespoonful of baking powder and three eggs, the stiffly beaten whites added last.
Potato Candy: Bake two medium sized potatoes, and while hot, remove from their skins into a warm mixing bowl. Mash until all the lumps are removed, then add three pounds of powdered sugar, a half cupful at a time. The amount of sugar will depend upon the size of the potatoes. When thick enough to mold add flavoring, nuts, fruit or any color.