In any community, one occupation that is always needed is that of a mortician. In the old days the title was “undertaker,” and meant a person whose business was preparing dead bodies for burial or cremation and making arrangements for funerals.
Sometimes the person considered by the populace to be the undertaker was simply a person who was willing and able to build coffins, but often they had skills of embalming and needed a license or certificate attesting to their knowledge and skill. Death being a part of a life span causes there to be a continual need for an individual with the needed qualifications. It has always been so.
“In 1895, the trade magazine The Embalmers’ Monthly put out a call for a new name for the profession in the U.S. to distance itself from the title undertaker, a term that was then perceived to have been tarnished by its association with death. Mortician and undertaker are synonymous with the title of funeral director the only difference being mortician is an American term and undertaker is more British. ... In 1895, people have generally associated the term “undertaker” with death and so has a rather unpleasant connotation for most people.”
The newspapers of those early years had some humorous comments about the undertaking business. “A man can do no wrong, after the undertaker gets him,” and “The wrong thing for the patient is the right thing for the undertaker.”
Preston City’s ordinances required a fee for the undertaker’s business. In 1910 “each undertaker or furnisher of funeral supplies must pay a license tax of $2.50 per quarter (of the year).” Other businesses had similar taxes applied.
As near as can be determined, the first undertaker of Preston was Wilford George Hobbs. He was born in England, son of Charles and Mary Ann Hobbs. Wilford was only three years old when his parents, with four children, emigrated to the United States in 1862 with Utah as their destination. They arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in the Fall of 1862 and went directly to Franklin, Idaho, where Charles’ brother, Henry was living.
During their years in this area, nine more children were added to the family. At age 24 Wilford married Mary Ann Webster in 1883 and the couple set up housekeeping in Franklin. While they lived in this area they had seven children and Wilford lists his occupation as undertaker in the US Census of 1900.
In 1901 Wilford and Mary Ann moved their family to Canada, where they farmed in “the Territories” close to Cardston, Alberta. Their last son was born in Canada. They returned to Cache Valley and Preston within a few years and became the proprietors of the Wilford Hotel. By 1920 this Hobbs family was located in Long Beach, California and there continued for the rest of their lives.
With the absence of Undertaker Hobbs, there was an obvious need to be filled in this corner of Idaho. The man who took on the job was Peter J. Hansen.
Born in 1866 in Denmark, Peter immigrated with his parents as a child when he was 10. The family first settled in Newton, Utah, then moved to Clarkson, and later Logan. Peter’s wife, Jocobine, affectionately known as Bena, had also immigrated from Denmark with her family, settling in Hyrum, Utah.
When they married in 1885 the couple moved to Preston, where they raised a family of 12 children. For several years, in both the Preston News and the Cache Valley News, Hansen ran an ad for his business, “Undertaker and Licensed Embalmer.” According to the Southeast Idaho Advocate news, Hansen had a furniture and coffin factory located in the southwest part of Preston’s business district. In 1914 Hansen sold the business and his home to W. A. Skidmore. The Hansen family moved to Salt Lake City.