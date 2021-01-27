(Editorial Note: Part 189 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Museum Memories, DUP, Vol 6; The History of a Valley, by Joel E. Ricks and Everett L. Cooley, editors; Franklin County Citizen,1918; Preston Standard, 1901; Baltzar Wm. Peterson , Historical Scrapbook of Preston.)
Considering the crops of a pioneer household two of the most important seem to have been hay and corn. Another was that of sugar cane and it was for the use of both the family and the livestock. Through a milling process, sugar cane became molasses.
Molasses had a great many uses. It’s iron content made it a tonic for the blood. It took the place of sugar in many recipes that needed sweetening such as baked goods, puddings, or was slathered on a slice of bread. Diluted molasses spread over hay or straw made feed for livestock more appetizing. Not all uses were safe and sound: some used it as a cover up for poisonous bait for rodents and marauding critters.
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers chronicles describe the process of milling the sorghum sugar canes. “When the seeds at the top of the stalks were ripe and black they stripped down all the large leaves on the stalks. Then the stalks were all cut down by hand ... and stacked. It was processed in this manner: A horse was harnessed to the shaft of the ‘sugar mill’ and as he walked ’round and ‘round, the shaft turned the wringers which were fashioned from two chunks of wood. The long canes were fed into the wringer while the juice dripped down into a trough, which in turn, filled a bucket. When the bucket was full of juice it was emptied into a large iron vat. Three or four of these vats were used. A fire was kindled on a brick or rock bed which heated the vats. As the juice boiled, the scum was skimmed off, and the juice was dipped into the second vat and boiled some more. The same process was repeated and the now-thickening juice was transferred to a third vat. Some of the skimmings were fed to the pigs, often making them drunk.”
The procedure didn’t always turn out well. Baltzar William Peterson, a Preston historian stated, “Alfred Wilhelm owned the first molasses mill in Preston. He made his molasses quite dark and the people didn’t care too much for it. They claimed he strained it thru a gunny sack.”
At the end of World War I, in 1918, the people of Europe were in bad shape. The plea went out to the Allied nations to send supplies of all kinds to help them survive. In a fall issue of the Franklin County Citizen it was printed: “Americans asked to use No More than two pounds (sugar) per person per month. The shortage may last until the beginning of 1919, when a new sugar crop arrives.” The war had depleted the supply of sugar all around the world “to the lowest possible level.” This and the need of keeping our army and navy supplied with sugar were two of the leading causes of the curtailing of the American sugar consumption. Rationing would be continued for some time.
Molasses became the chief substitute in local kitchens as locals responded to the reqest. Farmers in the area planted small patches of sugar cane on their land. In September of 1918 it was reported: “The cane is maturing well and the time is close to hand in which the same should be harvested. Freezing will injure the product from the cane to some extent so it would be well for all producers to make preparations to harvest the same within the next two weeks unless weather conditions show more favorable for an open fall.”
At the request of the war garden committee, Taylor Nelson of Riverdale, who was then president of the Oneida Stake, made preparations to manufacture the molasses from the sugar cane stalks. He stated that he was well prepared to handle all the cane that would be delivered to him at his home in Riverdale. His charge would be 50 cents per gallon if he furnished the wood for the fire and did all the work of milling the canes. Arrangements for a lesser price was possible if the grower would furnish the wood. If it was necessary to cut the canes before the mill was in readiness instructions were given to strip off the leaves, cut off the tops and pile the stalks in large piles, covered well with leaves. If there were any other molasses mills in Franklin County that would take custom work the war garden committee requested their notification.
Having molasses in the sugar-rationed kitchen was a plus for the youth of the family. It often meant a party to make molasses taffy. The molasses and some sugar would be cooked until it was at the “hard-ball” stage — when several drops of the syrup was dropped into a cup of cold water and formed into a small firm ball. Then the mass would be poured onto a buttered platter and divided into sections, one for each young”puller.” With buttered hands they would take the piece and pull it back and forth, stretching it over and over until muscles might ache from the exertion but the mound had turned into an opaque creamy colored ribbon. This would be laid on a flat, buttered surface and broken into bite-sized pieces. Contests added fun to the work of those pullers: the first completed, the best color, the longest, shortest. Hands might have a blister, but according to the tales of the past, it was worth it. Honey could be used instead of molasses; the color would vary with the ingredients.
Honey Candy
Mix together 2 C. honey and 1 C. sugar (1 C. cream is optional). Cook over medium heat until it reaches the hard ball stage. Pour onto a buttered platter. When cool enough to handle, butter your hands, and pull until it is a golden color. Cut into one inch pieces.