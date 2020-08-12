(Editorial Note: Part 168 of a series of further development of Franklin County. Sources: Larsen-Sant Library Historical Collections; Franklin County Citizen; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart)
After the Preston Municipal Airport had been dedicated in July of 1934, those in charge found ways to help residents in the area become aware of the value of having an airfield close to home.
That fall Preston merchants gave away free guest tickets for a chance for a free ride in an airplane. The Hansen Flying Service provided both plane and pilot, Floyd D. Hansen. Imagine the excitement this produced among all ages! It appears there was not an age limitation.
In September Salt Lake’s Chamber of Commerce good-will tour that consisted of five airplanes, circled over Preston and landed at the local port. This group was welcomed by members of Preston’s Chamber of Commerce. The aviators were served “piping hot coffee and newly made doughnuts.” The fleet was on its way to the For Boise Celebration. Before they left each member of the fleet was given a souvenir picture of the Preston Airport, a token of good will.
Roy Olson, who had been a Preston youngster in those years, shared his memories with a local youth group years later in 2014. “I was 10 years old in 1934. I talked Pa into buying us an airplane ride at the airport. A young couple, also in the cabin plane, asked the pilot to give them a thrill. The pilot throttled back, pulled the plane up into a ‘stall,’ then dived to regain airspeed. I thrilled also. Then I laughed to myself as I saw Pa’s face color drain to white and his voice quiver as he scolded the pilot when back on the ground. That ride set my desire to be a pilot.” Roy Olson became a pilot in World War II and flew B-17’s and B-25 planes.
Enthusiasm for this ‘new mode of transportation’ continued to blossom in the hearts of the residents of Franklin County. In May of 1938 the Preston Airport celebrated National Air Mail week when a plane from Pocatello and a plane headed to Logan connected the Pocatello route and the Salt Lake route at the Franklin County port. There was an elaborate program with youths from the Preston High School Band and youths from the Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC) camp in Cub River participating. Special envelopes with Preston’s cachet and stamped “first flight” could be obtained. Members of Scout and Explorer troops could mail a special first flight letter to Scout officials to add to stamp albums and have a souvenir of the first air mail out of Preston. They did have to furnish the six cents for the stamp. It was the 20th anniversary of Air Mail Service in the United States.
In 1937 eleven Franklin county men and two pilots “narrowly escaped death when a plane they had chartered got out of control and a forced landing was necessary.” They had left Preston mid morning and having circled the north side of the Teton Peaks were dropping down into Jackson Hole. Something went wrong and only by careful maneuvering, skimming both the Jackson Lake and Jenny’s Lake the pilot put them down in an available spot in that valley. They skidded about 500 feet, piling up the passengers into the front of the plane.
A little over a year later “an airplane ride ended in death for Garth Woodward and Boyd Adamson, both of Franklin, when an air pocket sent their monoplane hurling into sand near the airport three miles northwest of here at dusk. Plunged into sand on the edge of Highway 91, the impact forced the motor into the cockpit, crushed both (men) and crumpled the wing of the plane.” It was the county’s first fatal air accident.
These two accidents caused the local aviators a great deal of concern and the airport project was almost abandoned. For a time a CCC camp was established in the hanger of the airport. The occupants of the camp had been in the old Cub River campsite and when hangar space became available it was selected as a more preferable site for the men. It was considered a ‘spike camp’ and had sail conservation as their project. The idea of Preston being on the air maps of the nation was put on hold, but not quite swept under the rug.