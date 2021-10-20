(Editorial Note: Part 243 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart,; Franklin County Citizen, 1916; History of A Valley, edited by Joel E. Ricks ; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart, Alma Erickson life history.)
Watkin Roe and Tom Carter joined forces in 1912, becoming owners of the plant that published the Preston News, and changed the name of the newspaper to the Preston Booster. The paper grew in popularity and “success began to be with the newspaper from this time.“ Readers commented that it often presented the views of the Republican party and those who were Democrats in their political thinking felt some bias in what was covered.
Carter sold out his interest in the paper to Roe in 1913. This was the same year that marked the beginning of Franklin County, having been divided from the old boundaries of Oneida County where Malad City was the county seat. Several communities within the new Franklin county vied for the designation of county seat. The name of the paper was changed once more, this time to the Franklin County Citizen. The paper set about encouraging readers and the government to consider the town of Preston as the new county seat.
A few citizens of the new county pooled together their interests and funds and began another paper, entitled The Southeastern Advocate. Thomas Carter, his associate Preston attorney Alma D. Erickson and John Nicholas McClurg were a part of this publication. McClurg had lived in Malad, then Weston, had a farm in Winder and a home in Preston. He was active in civic affairs and raised the McClurg family in this area.
Attorney Erickson practiced law in Idaho for 19 years and was the Prosecuting Attorney for Franklin County at one time. He was active in political matters, serving as the County Chairman for the Democratic Party. He later moved to California.
Thomas G. Carter was a printer by trade and a part of many publications over the years. Born in 1877 in Nephi, UT, he came to Idaho at age 6, where his father worked for the railroad that was pushing their rails northward, to the bustling community of Battle Creek. Carter went to school at the Oneida Stake Academy. According to Carter’s son, Tom, Jr., “He had associations with Nat and Reese Davis, Hank Knight, and James Wallis, men who were part of the journalism business in those early days of struggle. In about 1905-06, Tom was in Rexburg and worked for the Wallis paper there. Back to Preston in 1906, he had a printing shop in 6 different places of downtown Preston between then and when he became part of the Southeast Advocate office, 1913-14.” Carter started working for Utah Power after his lengthy journalism career. He ran on the Republican ticket, won the election and served in that capacity for several years.
“The Southeastern Advocate was a weekly and ran from at least 1913 to 1916, all in competition to the old Franklin County Citizen. In those days the town’s rival editors used to take each other apart nearly every week. Readers would relish the editorials along with the comic strips. ‘Brother Roe,’ as Tom sarcastically referred to Watkin L. Roe of the Citizen, made a big thing from the fact that the Advocate was actually printed in Logan and he kept making jabs about them for doing business out of town. The Advocate’s office was the only Preston thing about their business, he said.” Because Tom and Watkin had worked side by side in earlier years, they knew each other fairly well and would take verbal pot-shots at each other, threatening “to reveal certain untidy things about each other.”
Eventually the Advocate had had enough and in March, 1914, admitted that, yes, their paper was printed by the Tri-Weekly Journal in Logan. “Then they asked: If the Advocate brought printing machines they’d have to send out of town wouldn’t they? Didn’t all the stores send out of town for supplies? The editorial concluded with this: – “Why not build a stone wall around our borders to thus seclude ourselves and at the four corners erect a stone with this inscription: “Sacred to the Memory of Preston – she buys not neither does she sell, she writes not, neither does she read anything that comes from the outside world.” One can see there was much sparring between the two papers.
The Advocate operated in several different locations throughout Preston, and even when the paper ceased to exist, Tom Carter continued to have a printing business. Roe wrote of his old friend and business adversary in favorable words. “Tom has been in the printing business for many years and knows his business thoroughly. He can handle any kind of work that can be done on a small press, and the money he gets for it goes right back into the pockets of those who gave the work. He is a Preston man and has helped to build Preston.” Between the Citizen Publishing Company and Carter’s Printing Shops the two could deliver the wants of the residents of the new Franklin County.