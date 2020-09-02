(Editorial Note: Part 171 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen; Larsen-Sant Library Historical Collections; Sam Merrill Obituary; Herald Journal, August, 1962)
Following the end of World War II the interest of county residents in the Preston Airport was still high. They could finally see the vision held by Cyrus Greaves and Wilford Smith when they matched a federal grant with Preston City funds to purchase the site from Joseph Perkins in 1930. During the summer of 1946 Phil West and Sam Merrill flew to Portland, OR, to get a new Piper Cub Trainer. Due to the many inquiries about forming a new flying club, Bruce Wallace and Phil West's Intermountain Air Service purchased the plane. The club would own and operate it under a non-profit basis, considerably reducing the cost of flying for club members.
That Fall the Preston Airport was approved by the Civil Aeronautics Authority to instruct commercial pilots ”with the training necessary to obtain an instructor’s license and to take student trainers through to become private pilots.” This would save the student pilots considerable fees in training and save time in the flying hours that they needed to qualify. The port was now authorized to give GI training at the school with the Veterans Administration defraying the entire cost of GI’s learning to fly, similar to that of the ex-soldier attending college.
A big Preston Air Show took place in October. Phil West was in charge with assistance from Allen Fisher. Other committee members were Max Norton, Al Johnson and Glenn Petterborg. There were concessions, a carnival dance, two exhibitions of stunt flying, a trapeze performance on the wing of a plane, parachute jumping, paper cutting, spot landing, balloon busting and formation flying. It was a full day of entertainment in the skies and planes based at various fields in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming participated. Residents of Franklin County appreciated the efforts put forth.
As time went on, suggestions for various improvements for the airport and its facilities came to the county commissioners and the city council through Washington DC and the federal government. There were many possibilities: additional land, improvements and extensions of the landing strips, for paving and an access road. One letter stated “Don’t concentrate entirely upon the airport runway, but think of the whipped cream and frosting features that are subject to eye appeal as, after all, your airport is the flying visitor’s introduction to your community.... consider your reactions to bus and rail passenger receiving stations without restroom and lounge facilities.” Even though the airport was small they suggested something similar to “modern service stations.” There was a need for at least a waiting room, telephone service, drinking fountain and two modern restrooms which would accommodate passengers coming into the airport.
This was a pretty tall order for the town of Preston. Preston’s finances were not in excellent shape, but those in charge felt it important to place the needs for a more modern, up-to-date airport on its list of possible expenditures. “Most towns which got in on the ground floor have much better airport facilities than does Preston, even though many of them are much smaller towns and not nearly so well located to draw air traffic ...Pilots will not land, unless it is necessary, at an airport which does not look attractive or safe from the air.” By December of 1947 Phil West, Bruce Wallace, Sam Merrill and others interested in bettering the facilities of the airport were talking with local county commissioners.
“In order to get the federal aid money in 1948, it was necessary that the city of Preston and the county of Franklin take over the joint sponsorship of the airport. This past season, they had completed the oiling on the longest runway - the NE-SW runway - and have set up a permanent budget to maintain and improve the airport each year. The officials were convinced that the airport was a vital part of Preston economy.”
Phil West bought out Bruce Wallce and sold one-half interest in the airport flight training business to Sam Merrill. Merrill had been working at the airport with partner Carl Nielson Jr., as base operators for many years. After so much interest during the GI training in ‘49, the field activity dwindled. Despite selling, West maintained an interest and offered services. “Any pilot needing a ride into town could call West’s automobile business and a courtesy car would be sent to the airport.” He built his own hangar for his personal plane. Phil made emergency flights when urgency was a factor, providing an air-ambulance for someone in need of medical services far from Preston.
As the decade of the 1950’s came on the airport featured crop dusting and rain seeding as well as instruction and service. In 1956 Sam Merrill was hired as an aeronautics instructor at Utah State University, and after earning his master’s degree a few years later he became an associate professor of aeronautics.
The Herald Journal of August, 1962 wrote: “Fliers are now counted by families rather than just individual pilots! Twelve of these flying families are the basic support of the Preston, Idaho airport in addition to the city and county commissions and the chamber of commerce. Initiative and cooperation have brought the steady progress which has been seen over the years at this flying center.” These were the heads of the twelve families: Archie Geddes, Barlow Gilbert, Carl Nielson, Dave Auger, Gwyllum Blaser, Fred Anderson, Gus Mink, Sam Merrill, Phil West, Lew Palmer, Reed Long, and Marvin Gregerson.