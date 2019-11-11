(Editorial Note: Part 131 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; The American Pageant, by Thomas A. Bailey; Franklin County Citizen, spring, 1917; St Joseph/Mapleton, a hundred years of History in Cub River Canyon, by 1991 Mapleton Centennial Committee)
During World War I, the nation as a whole noted that this was a large country made up largely of residents who had come from those same countries who were at war with one another. Even though the US claimed neutrality in the beginning years there was some concerns expressed as to the leanings of its citizenry.
“A potential source of internal danger was the formidable group of German-Americans. The numbered over 8,000,000, counting those with at leat one parent foreign-born, out of a total population of 100,000,000. Before America entered the war, an official in the German Foreign office had boasted that there were 500,000 German army reservists in the United States. The American Ambassador proudly replied that there were 5,000,000 lamp post on which they could be hanged,” stated Thomas Bailey, author of The American Pageant:
It is not a pretty chapter in our nation's history. A wave of hate-hysteria swept across the country against Germans and anything slightly Germanic in origin. “Orchestras found it unsafe to present German-composed music like that of Wagner or Beethoven; and the brilliant Austro-Hungarian violist, Fritz Kreisler, was forbidden to play in New Jersey. The teaching of the German language was stupidly discontinued in many high schools and colleges. Saurkraut became 'Liberty cabbage,' Hamburg steak became 'Liberty steak,' German measles became 'Liberty measles,' and dachshunds became 'Liberty pups.'” Sounds ridiculous, doesn't it? But it happened.
The Espionage Act of 1917 and the Sedition Act of 1918 reflected these fears. “Over 1,900 prosecutions were undertaken under both laws. . . In all, there were 1,532 under the Sedition Act for disloyal utterances, 65 for threats against Wilson, and 10 for sabotage.” These ugly persecutions wiped out freedoms and liberty for individuals and yet appeared justified at this time of national emergency.
At this time there was a fairly large group of German born Americans living in Franklin County. The families had been converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when missionaries had found their homes throughout Germany and Switzerland. Their life stories tell of being baptized under the cover of darkness because of the persecution of their neighbors. Once they had made this commitment a goal was to travel to Zion in the United States and be among people whose beliefs were similar.
Individually they had come to the Salt Lake Valley and from there made their way to Idaho during the late 1800's. The various families spread out from Worm Creek and Glendale, over to Weston. German surnames are a solid part of our county's early history: Naef, Neuffer, Struve, Schneider, Gneiting, Spatig, Wanner, Dursteler; to name a few. A German-speaking ward was created since many struggled with the English language, meeting every two weeks. There were many families, Swiss and German, that held meetings in their homes. The members would travel in farm wagons all around the valley to Mink Creek, Weston, Riverdale, Whitney, Treasureton, Mapleton, Preston and Glendale, sometimes traveling 20 miles one way to be there.
On the whole the German-American population proved to be very loyal to their new country. They bought Liberty bonds, they fought, and sent their sons to fight, in large numbers, under the Stars and Stripes. Rumormongers were quick to spread tales of spying and sabotage where there were none and some of those with German birth suffered, even death, because of it. Franklin County had its share of rumors floating about. Watch for that story in the next Citizen issue.