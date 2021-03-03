(Editorial Note: Part 193 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen 1921-1942; Preston Citizen, 1978; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Obituary of Jack Anderson, Hometown Sketchbook, researched by Newell Hart.)
Often photographers came to town and only stayed a short time, judging from information in the local newsheets of the time. Photographers evidently identified themselves by their initials rather than their given names, presenting difficulties in sorting out research. L. R. Howell was mentioned as opening up a photographic studio over the Tippets Hardware store in 1912. This was also the location allotted to N. M. Degn and perhaps they worked together because Howell was willing to accept coupons from Degn’s shop. Degn went back and forth between studios in both Logan and Preston.
The Preston Studio was in full operation in the fall of 1932, under the direction of Mrs. A. H. Baker. She brought in visiting photographers of international renown. Her information to the public covered such offerings as the use of a special portrait lens for enhancing the portraits of the gentlemen of Preston, claiming it was the best lens between Chicago and San Francisco. She guaranteed the work done. Mrs. Baker stayed in business in Franklin County for several years. She offered special rates leading up to the Christmas holidays, encouraging portraits as gifts. The Preston Studio made arrangements with local businesses — if customers spent $5 at various stores throughout the county they would receive a discount on a life size portrait. Baker was certainly a business woman and managed to be active in Preston into the year 1935.
Mr. O. L. Hansen opened a new photography studio in one of the studios where Nels Peterson had once had his jewelry shop, just west of the post office. Hansen had stated that “he had a great deal of experience in photographic work and development, having spent 20 years in the business.”
However this is the only mention of this studio. It appears that there were several studios that came in and out of Preston during the prewar years, with only one mention made about their services in this area. In 1932, The Amundsen Co. photographers, for example, opened a shop in the “new Woods building where they were prepared to take pictures in any desired manner.”
Scammers were alive and well in the photography business. The Franklin County Citizen of 1934 published a warning to the citizenry to be alert for such activities. “Last summer some foreign photographers came to Preston and worked from house to house taking photographs of children. They returned in a few days showing proofs, most of which were terrible examples of photography, but with their high powered sales talk they sold dozens of photographs, telling people how beautiful they would be finished. The photographs were sent back through the mail. C.O.D. (charged on deliver), being paid for before being examined. A child could tell they were terrible and finished by amateurs.
“At the present time there are more foreign “would-be” photographers in Preston. We take the means of warning the people of Preston not to be high-powered into buying photographs taken by this type of photographer. Chances are if the pictures are satisfactory when delivered they will fade in a short time. Will be glad to give the names of several people who will verify the above. Your local photographer will take care of your photographic needs very satisfactorily.”
A.W. Anderson, better known as Jack, brought his photography business to Preston in 1934. He was born in Rexburg in 1906, and came from a family of photographers. Jack married Eva Hargrave in 1923 in American Falls, and they began raising their family, Robert, Gene and Kaye in the Rexburg area. One of his jobs in this area was contracting with the Lava High School District to take photos for that yearbook. Although these contracts for photography in school district yearbooks took Jack out of town for several days at a time Anderson contracted for schools in Wyoming with the Green River and Cokeville schools, and closer to home, in Downey, Lava, and Grace.
The Anderson Studio was located on the second floor of what was known as the Stevens Building. In 1938 Jack was having a July sale calling it the “thrift month portrait special” and described the location of the studio — “upstairs, rooms formerly occupied by the Chamber of Commerce, phone 219-R.” This second floor became “Preston’s new dancing floor” in December of ‘38 and Jack Anderson was the manager. It had been remodeled, redecorated and even had a check-room installed. “...he hopes to give people of Preston a place suitable for private parties and for the use and development of dancing clubs,“ quoted the paper.
Anderson Studio operated in this location until 1974. This was in what was known as the Commercial Block and the building was remodeled that year when the M. H. King Co., a variety store, made a series of changes and removed the second story of the building.
Jack Anderson was an active part of the civic and social groups of the county for four decades. He often donated his professional talents for a price far below the going rates, encouraging the art of photography throughout the city. At the time of his death in the fall of 1978, the editor of the Preston Citizen wrote: “He was deeply hurt when citizens opted for fly-by-night photographers who came and went, often leaving behind inferior photos. His hand-painted photos were classics of that era.” Jack Anderson left a gap hard to fill. He was buried in the Preston Cemetery.