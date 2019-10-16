(Editorial Note: Part 128 of a series of further development in the early days of Franklin County. Sources: The Preston Standard, January, 1902; Apple Blossom Daze, by Mark Hart; The Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1914 issues)
Evidently the game of billiards entered the scene of entertainment for the people of Franklin County around the turn of the 20th Century. In the Preston Standard newspaper of 1902, the entire month held articles regarding this game being part of a business in Franklin.
“An ordinance regulating the playing of billiards, pool or any other table game in the village of Franklin proprietor or keeper shall pay a fee of $10 per quarter for the license to play, including cards or other such games. No game shall be open between 11 pm and 6 a. m. or on Sunday, no minor allowed to play at any time without written permission from his parent or guardian.” A hefty fine, not to exceed $100, would be imposed for not following this ordinance. In the year 1902, that sum alone indicates the depth of concern held regarding these games being an accepted part of entertainment and society.
A picture in The Hometown Album indicates there was poolhall run by Billy Steers prior to 1910 and later was under the management of Joe Head at the same location. That location was 26 North Main, Preston, on the east side of the street. (Preston’s Main Street became State Street in later years.)
The “young blades” at that time must have spent a considerable amount of their leisure time at the poolhall. Mark Hart, in his book, Apple Blossom Daze, describes his growing up years: “The money father had given me for books I had spent for pool and pie and the like. We - the gang - were a jolly crowd. We boasted that we were majoring in poolhall, basketball and swimming.” Perhaps this ‘jolly crowd’ and others similar were the reason citizens of the area were strongly considering a “Betterment League” as the year of 1913 drew to a close.
In the January 1914 issues of the Franklin County Citizen, letters to the editor were being penned from concerned parents, regarding the popularity of the "pool halls."
Appeals were made to the city fathers to ban the businesses bringing this “evil influence” into the city of Preston. The editor responded with an editoria:
“A letter came to our desk the past week and it contained this question: ‘How Shall We Keep Our Boys from the Pool Hall?’ The editor of this paper has some very positive views on the pool hall question. He does not care to see our boys acting as sentinels around a pool table every minute of every hour in every day. He does not care to see home ties broken through the allurement of the frisky ivory spheres, and he deplores the fact that pool or billiards have such a fascination which, when once started, is hard to jar loose from. But the remedy is not hard to find.”
He stated that the constitution does not give the city fathers the right to close up these places. However those leaders could pass stringent regulatory ordinances that would act as a bar on their business progress.
The alarmed citizenry was reminded that the “youthful mind,” was continually in pursuit of excitement of some kind - more than reading, gymnastics and sports programs could provide. “Then their attention is turned to games of skill and games of chance. Pool and billiards are games of skill, and cards are the instruments used in the games of chance.”
The suggestion was this. “Buy up a half dozen pool and billiard tables, secure a suitable place, put in a couple of janitors, men of good moral character, and then admit the boys free of charge, allotting so much time to each game so that there will not be a monopoly. Prohibit smoking and have a reading room attached..." The boys would save money; would get their amusements under good influences and surroundings and there would not be so many anxious mothers "wondering where her wandering boys were tonight." There was the reminder that "prominent citizens, everywhere, are installing pool tables in their homes so as to have their children under their fostering care and influence."
"This would remove the contaminating influences which are unfortunately connected with these places. The whiskey vendor who frequents these places offers a false life of allure. If the editor’s suggestion were acted upon “probably all of this would be done away with. Other than the booze peddler, all would be better off financially.
“This is not a bigoted view - but a broad one... Persuasion and love always has accomplished more than force or coercion, and it is much better to work along the lines of least resistance.”
A few more letters to the editor followed. Some suggested having a music room and a reading room, where girls could also find "suitable entertainment in the shape of singing, recitations, etc.“ An article stated that many of the first class families of the nation had billiard tables in their homes. It was a game not associated with the tawdry side of society. People were in favor of a Betterment League.
At the end of 1914 a holiday ad from Tippets’ Hardware Co. featured billiards as well as crockinole boards, games, sets of carpenter’s tools, tea and dinner sets for Christmas presents for the kiddies.