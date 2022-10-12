Editorial Note: Part 293 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston News, 1907, 1911; Southeastern Advocate, December, 1914; Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1914-1915; Images of America, Preston, by Necia P. Seamons)
Today’s definition of the word “bazaar” brings forth two quite different descriptions. The first given in a dictionary is “A shopping quarter, esp. In the Middle East.” From a 1912 newsheet was this comment about such a bazaar “a frightful din of the shouting buyers and pounding mechanics.” The vendors were very vocal about the value of their wares, each making their own profits, a noisy place with much racket exchanged as well as the money.
The second definition states ”a sale of miscellaneous articles to benefit a charity.” The latter fits the early bazaars given throughout the frontier west in the early days of its settlement. Often the location of a bazaar activity would be in the one room schoolhouse of those days, often the only “public building” in a village other than a small church structure or a saloon.
The school itself might also be the reason for the gathering, it needing supplies like a chalkboard, or writing slates, maps or books. Funds needed to be accumulated to order such basic things for the education of the village youth.
In the Preston News of 1907 an advertisement was placed: “A grand bazaar and fair will be given by members of the sewing class at the Academy, on or about December 12.” A photo of a sewing class at the Oneida Stake Academy of 1907 features twenty-two young ladies, some posed at treadle sewing machines in the center of the room, others doing hand-sewing around the edge of the room under the many windows. The ad does not state the reason for the bazaar. There could have been several: it provided a place to purchase Christma gifts, more sewing machines or other supplies may have been needed, it would be a social event as well as financial. Young ladies of this age, as in all ages, enjoy social events.
In 1911 a bazaar was promoted by the local Primary Association. It would run all day and into the evening and the “handiwork of the children” would be for sale. The report of this event was interesting. “Due to the liberal patronage a snug sum was realized and from both a social and financial standpoint the bazaar was a huge success.” No charitable cause was stated as the reason for this particular event, since it was the Primary Association it may have been for the elementary school children.
In the summer of 1912, a bazaar was held in the Old Golden Rule building, the object being to buy an organ for the Oneida Stake. They sold aprons and handkerchiefs cheap. Aprons for the children; aprons for the kitchen; aprons for the parlor. It was a family affair with ice cream furnished. The owners of the Golden Rule graciously let the organizers have the building free for that activity.
Preston’s Fourth ward held bazaars quite often during the year of 1914. They were determined to pay off Ward debt that had resulted from the construction of their new church building. One stated that they had “netted over $200, having sold luncheon and everything in the line of wearing apparel.” They praised the abilities of their ward seamstresses. In addition to the sales this group included musical programs to entertain the patrons who came to shop. As cold weather was approaching one bazaar had a large selection of wool quilts to entice the buyers.
In October of 1915 the Fourth ward of Preston had an event with a slightly different need. ”A farewell social for the departing missionaries of the Fourth Ward will be held at the ward meeting house on Friday October 29th at 8 o’clock p.m. Those who will leave for missions are: Parley Condie, Ephriam Swan, Jessie McQueen and Baltzar W. Petersen. The following program will be given. Vocal groups, violin solo, readings, piano solo, prognostication, recitation, the mandolin and guitar club. Come one and all and have a good time and give these young elders a hearty farewell and Godspeed on their journey. The price of admission will be adults 25c, children, 15c. Anything more will be acceptable.”
Bazaars were fund-raising events that provided more than money for a good cause. They also provided the comfort of emotional support from friends. There were many “good causes.” A family who has recently lost everything to a fire. A person seriously ill, needing funds to pay for the needed treatment, or travel to a faraway hospital center that could provide better care. Sometimes, it was organized by an entire neighborhood to accumulate sufficient funds to pay for the neighbor’s return trip to the “old country,” with so many newcomers unable to adjust to being away from family, friends and striking out on their own. Another reason, prior to a gift-giving holiday, was to provide a source of gifts in an area miles away from an organized community or city.
Items for sale varied with the season but most included homemade aprons, pillowcases, dishcloths and dish towels, potholders, hair ornaments, jewelry, doilies, antimacassars, table runners, table cloths, napkin sets, many items with fancy embroidery work, sometimes quilts. Seasonal items would be crocheted or knitted mittens, caps and scarves. Baked goods like doughnuts, cookies, cakes and pies, either whole or by the slice appealed to all appetites. Jams and jellies were always tempters.
Much of the time some sales would be made through an auctioneer — not a professional, but a local man with a lilting voice and sense of humor that could bring about sales. This manner of accumulating money for a worthy cause has little similarity to the GoFundMe online programs of today. Giver and receiver, both benefited from the generosity with the social side adding a few moments away from the hours spent earning their daily bread.
