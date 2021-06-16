(Editorial Note: Part 207 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen 1930-1941; Preston Citizen, 1942-1946; Life History of Frank Wilcox; Life story of Don Elwell and Emory Belnap.)
Dairy became a very important part of Franklin County for both the farmers and those living in the developing communities. The coming of the Sego Milk plant for processing condensed milk opened an unexpected market that lasted for years.
Some farmers went into the business of making and delivering various dairy products to the residents who requested the service. Several of these businesses can be found advertising in the archived pages of the Franklin County Citizen and there may have been others in the business who didn’t choose to advertise.
Two dairies that did advertise in 1931, were the Preston Dairy and the Campbell Dairy, both listed with phones to accept orders from customers. Both claimed to have products that would “boost vitality” and were full of rich, creamy milk. They were very aware of the nutrient power of milk and the ads supported that.
Francis (Frank) L. Wilcox was the Manager of the Preston Dairy. He was the son of Bion Wilcox, who farmed and had the dairy. Frank had served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand, came home to Preston and married Florence Hawkes. After a few years the dairy was sold and when Frank could find no employment in Preston the family moved to Rock Springs, WY.
The Campbell Dairy had a unique ad in the newspaper, always showing a milk bottle with an arrow pointing just below the neck of the bottle that indicated the “cream line.” Their claim was that, “The most (necessary) elements of milk are in its rich cream, and milk that is lacking in cream content does not have full nutritive value. Look at a bottle of our milk. You will see the generous cream content indicated by the CREAM LINE …Your proof that you are getting the richest, best milk – pure and sweet from our government inspected farms.” They delivered butter, cream cheese, and Swiss cheese to the doors of their customers. Prices ranged from 15 cents to a dollar. The dollar was for a dozen quarts of milk, delivered.
According to the life history of Emory Belnap there were no other dairies in Preston when he went into the dairy business. He had spent some of his growing up years in this county, then moved around a bit after marrying Martha Kershaw in June of 1910. The family returned to Preston around 1933. The Belnap Dairy advertised the need for sanitation and pasteurization. Their summer ad of 1934 reads, “You Can’t afford to take chances with Milk. Milk or cream must be selected with extreme care always. But in summer, especially, you can’t afford to jeopardize your family’s health. Belnap Dairy milk is pasteurized. But not content with merely observing the laws – we have our own rules of cleanliness even more strict! Every product we sell is prepared with the same care.”
There was another dairy competing for customers with the Belnaps by 1938. The Williams Dairy made claims that milk contained more energy giving qualities per unit than any other type of food.
Belnap’s Dairy changed ownership in 1944 and it became known as Don’s Dairy. Don and Bobie Belnap Elwell bought her father’s business. Don and Bobie had grown up together in Preston and got married in 1935, both being energetic, hard workers, desiring to get a good start in their lives, they both had jobs in several grocery stores in Utah. When the dairy came up for sale they saw it as an opportunity to go home to Preston. This was their plug in the paper of 1946: ”Today, more than ever before, people realize the value of wholesome milk. Our cap on the bottle is your guarantee of purity and sanitation that cannot be excelled. Order from us now and get that rich, creamy milk that adds deliciousness and health to your table whenever served. – Pasteurized Milk, processed under perfect conditions from clean, tested herds. Low Bacteria count! Place your order today! Don’s Dairy Phone 312-W.” Don and Bobie later sold the dairy to the Cache Valley Dairy of Smithfield. They continued to work together and had fun doing it, teaching their children similar philosophies. They were very civic minded and contributed to the good of this area in many ways.
One difficulty that changed the times of milk being delivered to the homes was the constant need for milk bottles. In April of 1946, Don’s Dairy was asking for recycling of their milk bottles. Many people would even buy their milk in the local grocery stores, but would forget to bring the bottles back. As a result many bottles belonging to the dairy were lost. It was difficult to serve the regular customers and the store patrons, due to this lack.
Not long after that situation one of the grocery stores, O P Skaggs, advertised that they had milk, the Cream of Weber brand, Pasteurized in quart cartons for only $.13 each. The same was the case at the Don Greave IGA Store. Perhaps the lack of bottles contributed to the phasing out of the local delivery dairies, along with strong regulations from the government measuring sanitation and cleanliness.