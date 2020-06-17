(Editorial Note: Part 159 of a series of further development that impacted Franklin County Sources: Franklin County Citizen, issues 1940-1966; Obituaries, Life Histories)
The event that is currently known as The Bennett Cup Competition has been a part of Franklin County for eighty years. It had its beginnings on a spring evening in 1940. A front page headline from the May 8 issue of the Franklin County Citizen reads GIRL WINS BEST SINGERS TROPHY.
The winner of that first competition was Conna Beth Beckstead, singing “Carmena” by Wilson. She edged out two young men, Ned Stocks and Wendell Wiser as they performed in the Preston High music room, which was likely the upstairs ballroom of Oneida Stake Academy building.
There were nine contestants that first evening and three were chosen from the nine to perform their songs again to contest for the trophy. They had two judges: Professor Walter Welti, music director from the Utah State Agricultural College and Isodore Shoore also of Logan. Preston High’s choir, band and orchestra contributed numbers for the enjoyment of a “large and enthusiastic audience.” The trophy was presented by Dr. Eugene Worley, a physician and surgeon whose practice was in Preston.
His family had helped to settle the area around Lewiston, Ut. Worley was born in 1893 in Logan, and had grown up in Lewiston and married a young lady also from Lewiston, Leora Lewis. Dr. Worley was known throughout the area for “his own fine singing voice,” performing throughout Cache Valley and he wanted to encourage the youth of the community to hone the talents they had been given. He sponsored the event a year later and the evening became known as the “Worley Cup Competition.” That year the trophy went to Ned Stocks, one of the runners up in 1940.
The following fall, August of 1941, Dr. Eugene Worley passed away suddenly with a heart attack. At his funeral he was eulogized for his wisdom, his clear-thinking and ready answers and wit. He “always had a kind word and counsel for the down-trodden or the needy and had left a heritage of unblemished character” for all who knew him. Dr. Worley’s work had always been marked “by a burning desire to be of service to humankind.” He left behind for the residents of Preston a growing musical tradition.
After Worley’s death the event was sponsored by Theo Petterborg. Lyle Shipley was the vocal instructor at the school and it continued to be a contest for the improvement of all interested high school vocal soloists and to be free to the public for their enjoyment. The judge was often Professor Manning from the Utah State Agricultural College (USAC).
Petterborg was both a civic and business leader, a strong promoter of the Preston Famous Nigh Rodeo. He was a lifetime resident of the area, born in Whitney in January of 1880, and married to Alice Longstroth. He operated the Hawkes (People’s) Meat Market from 1912-1916. Then he partnered with the Chevrolet Agency around 1917 and became an owner with Andrew Nash of Petterborg & Nash Chevrolet. In the May 9, 1946 issue of The Preston Citizen, it mentioned that the “Petterborg Cup contest has been continued under the sponsorship of Theo Petterborg, businessman of Preston, who is one of the most enthusiastic backers of student activity in the community. Mr. Petterborg was asked to present the award, which was in the form of a ring, to Miss Kathleen Barfus.” He retired in 1949 and sold his automobile business to Russ Cranney. He passed away in November of 1962.
In May of 1953 the local paper announced that the Worley Cup, now called the Horace Baugh Cup, would be presenting a concert free to the public. It was still a vocal competition. Horace Summerill Baugh lived in Preston for 25 years. He was born in Logan in 1896, served in World War I, married Gladys Langlois in 1921 and had two children. They lived in Burley for a couple of years and then the Baughs moved to Preston. Baugh is remembered in Preston as the manager of the Piggly-Wiggly grocery store during the Great Depression, operating it for eight years. He also owned and operated a plumbing business in Preston and Soda Springs for those 25 years. Horace was known for his tenor singing voice and gave freely of his time and talent for civic fund-raisers and funerals. He sang with the Imperial Glee Club of Logan. He served as Bishop of Preston’s Fourth Ward and served two missions to Mexico.
The instrumental musicians had their own concerts and competitions. The announcement of the Pack Trophy is featured in The Preston Citizen in the spring of 1955. This award was sponsored by the family of Donald Pack. He was a field man for the Amalgamated Sugar Company and worked at the Lewiston Sugar Factory. His wife was very involved in various county music and drama productions.
Although the first mention of the contest is in 1955, a later contest, in 1960, states that the tradition began eight years earlier, starting in 1952. The band director of Preston High at that time was John Manning and the contest was open to strings as well as other instrumentalists.
The two contests finally blended in April of 1963. “Horace Baugh and W. D. Pack are again sponsoring the Baugh Cup and Pack Trophy awards for the vocal and instrumental music. This is the first time that the two contests have been held together as a joint concert.” PHS faculty members bringing this together were Shipley and Manning.
In April of 1966, the program was under the direction of Floyd and Barbara Bennett, for whom the contest is now known. Floyd was born in 1913 in Winder. He and Barbara farmed there and raised a family immersed in music. Several of their children chose music as their career. Floyd had a good voice, loved to sing. He was always singing to the elementary school children when he worked as a janitor in the Preston School District. When Floyd passed away in 2004, the event came under the direction of a committee, and remains a much anticipated spring concert at Preston High.