(Editorial Note: Part 203 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1914-1920; Cache Valley Newsletter compiled by Newell Hart; The American Pageant, by Thomas Bailey.)
The move towards national laws governing the business of the bootleggers was sluggish. By 1915 only nine state legislatures had joined in the movement. Idaho was not one of them. The Franklin County Citizen of 1914 reported, “The executive committee of the Anti-Saloon League of this state is preparing to introduce a bill into the next legislature which will make it a crime for any resident of the state to have any sort of liquor in his possession or in his home. It will not be necessary to show that the citizen attempted to give away to his friends or to sell the liquor. The very fact that he has it in his possession or or in his home will be the most drastic ever offered for passage.”
Most states dealt with the problem as being a “local option” and Franklin County was considered a “dry” county. However there were those men at the state level who endorsed the plan for all of Idaho to outlaw the operations. Judge A. Budge was one of them. By June of 1915 this became very evident. “Bootlegging receives a harsh blow. As a result of an opinion handed down by the State Supreme Court last week by Judge Budge, the practice of “bootlegging” whiskey has received a blow which is likely to drive it from even the remotest and most isolated sections of Idaho.”
A month later on a late Saturday night, Marshal David Davis and Al Nelson of the Preston city police made a raid on at least six violators of the new liquor law. The headline in the paper was “Officers Nail Bootlegger Advised to Get Out of the City.” Davis had heard from a reliable source that “red eye” was being brought in and zeroed in on the individual who had cooperated to “down” it. A Salt Lake man, by the name of Christensen, was fingered as the guilty party. The package came in a simple deceptive suitcase. Christensen and those assisting him were arrested and each fined for the violation of the law. It involved a few days of investigation.
Across the nation state laws backing prohibition increased, but very slowly. Maine was declared a dry state in 1851. Prohibition came to Idaho officially in the year 1916, along with 7 more. According to reports of the local newspaper and stories told by the “old-timers” in the Cache Valley Newsletter, there was plenty of bootlegging activity in the newly organized Franklin County to keep both city and county law officers busy.
This is just a partial list of those whose sworn duty was to enforce the law: David Davis, Frank Merrill, Al Nelson, A. O. Beckstead, George Nelson, William D. Head and Parley Smart. Over the years some served on both the city police force and the office of the county sheriff. Bill Head served as county sheriff for nine terms, a good many of them during the prohibition years.
Some of the young men of the county considered rebelling against the law an absolute must. For the Oneida Stake Academy students this view was written by Scott Nelson:
“Prohibition was only a challenge to the senior physics class. We set up a still, consisting of lengths of rubber tubing, cooling agents, etc., and sent through a quart of lemon extract to steam and then distill into what we thought would be potable alcohol. The girls giggled, (likely not knowing exactly what this experiment was) ...but the teacher, a Mr. Johnson, never checked. Anyhow I provided a gallon of hard cider and Lyle Geddes took the lemon-alcohol and cider mix home to rest behind the kitchen stove and presumably to ‘ripen.’ About the time we were ready to hold a drinking party, Lyle reported a sad tale, His father, who was the city judge, took our precious keg and emptied its contents in his backyard.“
Another fellow, 17 years old at the time, said he accidentally became a bootlegger for a brief time. He had stumbled upon a quantity of apple cider in storage in the vicinity of his home. He rigged up a quick version of a distillery and was making plans to sell the results at 50 cents per bottle. When his mother, looking for the cider she had saved to make her own vinegar, discovered his setup there were no questions asked and the brewing cider was thrown out.
These are examples of efforts that went to no avail, but there were plenty that were successful, in all stages. The making of the booze, the importing of the stuff from other states, the finding of willing buyers across the area all took place in Franklin County. Of course, all of this kept the local law on their toes around the clock.