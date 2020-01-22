Editorial Note: Part 139 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Find A Grave, Franklin County Citizen, 1918-1924; Ogden Examiner, Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Hometown Album, Newell Hart, editor)
The candidates for the office of Sheriff in Franklin County in the 1918 election were Alexander O. Beckstead on the Republican ticket and W. A. Skidmore on the Democrat ticket. Beckstead had worked on the Preston City police force for several years prior to this, starting in 1914. He had moved to Franklin County in 1896.
Beckstead was born in 1871, in Salt Lake City, Utah, as child number nine to the family of 10 children, to parents Thomas Wesley Beckstead and Lydia Marie Rose. His mother passed away when he was only five and his sister, Barbara, 15 years older, took him to raise as she was beginning her own family as the bride of George Brown of Ogden.
Alexander’s growing up years took place in Weber county where he met his own bride, Phoebe Elizabeth Campbell. They were married in December of 1889 and after the wedding had $2.50 to start their life together. Zan, as he was called, worked for $.50 a day as the couple began their family in the Ogden area.
Some of the older Beckstead siblings had moved to Cache Valley. Andrew Beckstead, Zan’s brother who was also his best friend, had met and married a young lady from Whitney, Idaho in 1888, settling there. In 1896, Zan and Phoebe followed suit. “With a small team and covered wagon and all their belongings, and with two children, they went to Cache Valley.” They put a window in a granary on one of the farms and it became a temporary home, while building a one-room home and a shed plus digging a well. With wheat at $.35 a bushel financial times were hard.
Beckstead sheared sheep, and worked with others developing the Whitney Canal.
He would run the horse-powered threshing machine for the neighborhood. He was active in community affairs. He and Andrew both loved baseball and were pitchers for the Whitney team. He was the sexton of the cemetery and served as a constable for 13 years. His team of beautiful black horses was well known throughout the county.
He worked for four years with the city police. Then he was elected county sheriff and ended up serving from 1918--1922. He had a reputation throughout the area for his kindness. He made many friends and helped many young boys keep out of trouble. “More than once he has taken young boys home, put them to bed until morning.” He was not on the fall ballot of 1922.
As the county sheriff, Beckstead worked with other law officers all over the region. Some cases were reported in the Franklin County Citizen. Under the headline “Sheriff Beckstead Makes Big Haul,” is this description of him catching two bootleggers from Utah.
Wyoming is not a far cry from this city, and believing that the police officers here were of the slumbering state of mind, the men essayed the task of transporting 720 pints of “forty rod” in a big Cadillac car which they borrowed from a lady in Salt Lake for the occasion.
“A phone message from Treasureton notified the sheriff that parties with a carload of booze was stuck in the mud. Sheriff Beckstead immediately went on horseback and arrested the pair, confiscating 720 pints of whiskey and a barrel of the same stuff, 20 years old.
“The value of the haul is somewhere near $2,000, and it is now lying safe in the vault of the county, no doubt it will be used in case another influenza epidemic strikes the county. ...
“ The lady in Salt Lake, from whom the car had been stolen, identified her property and the car will be held for her here. Sheriff Beckstead is to be congratulated on his prompt arrest of the violators.“
Later that same year, “Two boys from Idaho Falls were guilty of burglarizing several houses in Clifton. Following a clue, Sheriff Beckstead and Deputy Sheriff Davis went to Idaho Falls and secured the two young fellows.”
Besides bootleggers and thieves, gamblers who were passing through town did their best to lure the locals to a rigged game of chance. It was another part of the Sheriff’s job. The Ogden Standard Examiner mentions Sheriff Zan Beckstead arriving in Weber County to pick up some burglars of homes in Clifton, then later, of him tracking down a bigamist about whom his second wife had issued “complaints.” Nothing was said about the first wife.
Showing Zan Beckstead’s strategy was the arrest of an extortionist and blackmailer who had been active in Preston then relocated to Ogden. The man was an amputee, a legless cripple, and blackmail was how he supported himself. Beckstead sent a registered letter as a decoy to the Post Office in Ogden. The individual had been requesting sums from $50 to over $500 from people in threatening letters, with dire predictions of their future if the money was not sent. He had targeted people of Preston and other towns in the area. When the man came for his letter the law was ready, and he was arrested. The man had been in prison previously for extortion and blackmail.