(Editorial Note: Part 237 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Booster; Franklin County Citizen, 1912; Life story of Thomas Preston; Obituary for Thomas Preston, 1946; History of Weston, by Jay D. Schvaneveldt, Life Sketch of William Chatterton; Images of Preston by Necia Seamons)
Preston was not the only location in the area that felt having a brass band was important. The early residents of the Weston area did, too. When the advancing railroad on the west side of the valley put a station in Weston in 1890, it further established Weston’s spot on maps of the time.
Two prominent men in the bringing of music to people who were settling in northern Cache Valley were William Chatterton and Thomas Preston. William was the older of the two by about 20 years, born in 1842. Judging from their life stories each of them arrived in the area during the latter 1860’s. Both families came from England. Both lost their first wives and had to face raising children alone until they remarried. Their musical inclinations brought them together as friends. Their histories seem to use ‘orchestra’ and ‘band’ as synonyms as they refer to the musical pursuits of these gentlemen.
“In the early 1890s, Chatterton joined Preston’s first orchestra playing the cornet. Others in the group included Alfred Kershaw (who was also from Yorkshire, bass fiddle), Axel Anderson (clarinet), Phil Margetts (violin), John Harvey Tippets (violin), and Tom Kershaw (violin, Alfred’s son).” A band that had transportation and played danceable music was in demand throughout this area where dances were one of the main forms of family entertainment.
“The musicians performed all over Cache and Gentile Valleys and as far away as Bear Lake, traveling by bobsled in the winter. They performed to help raise money for the construction of the Oneida Stake Academy building. They also played at Preston’s first dance and theatrical hall, Hobbs Opera House, located on State Street near Second South Street, on the east side of the road.”
By 1900, Chatterton’s family had moved to Weston and purchased a farm. Billie Chatterton became Weston’s postmaster and was in a position to be aware of the interests of residents of that community. He invited Thomas Preston to be part of Weston’s Brass Band.
The family of Samuel Preston had emigrated from England to Canada in the 1860’s but the territory of Utah was their desired destination. They arrived in the fledgling village of Weston in 1868, where there was some semblance of permanence taking place. People were building log homes, establishing businesses, developing an irrigation system for both town and farms, etc.
Fast forward nearly 20 years and Samuel Preston had a successful wool mill and became the owner of a general store, a father and sons business. “In 1890 the father and sons’ store opened their doors, and, according to the History of Weston, it became the major general store on the west side of the valley.”
The family was very active in the village affairs. Weston’s history states that Thomas Preston was instrumental in the establishment of that railroad station in 1890. Being 25 years old at the time, he must have been an enterprising young man, with many interests and talents.
A photograph of the Weston Brass Band identifies the following as members: “Thomas Preston who played the cornet (also assistant leader, secretary and treasurer), Henry Gassman, president, Rasmus Nelson, James Nielson, Hyrum Rose, Jr., Yeppa Benson, Frank Gill, Hyrum Olson, Chris Poulsen, Peter Nielson, Hyrum Jensen. Nine instruments were ordered from the east, costing $98 and were received November 2, 1887. The band played for entertainments and holiday celebrations, political campaigns and rallies (either party). Sometimes they played free of charge. Sometimes they received a small fee with which they bought music. In 1890 they bought uniforms of Navy blue Wool serge with brass buttons and gold braid trim.”
With the death of Samuel Preston the store was known as the Preston Brothers & Company with Thomas and his brother William in charge. They had a hotel on the second story of the building and a lumber yard in the back. “Thomas Preston worked overtime to bring good music and theater to Weston, and the town came together often to enjoy good culture in the Weston Opera House.”
Preston’s third wife, Dollie, did much entertaining because they were in constant contact with civic, business, religious and political people as Thomas’ several careers developed. His obituary described him as “a prominent political leader, church and civic worker,” serving six terms in the Idaho legislature (three for the county of Oneida and another three for Franklin County after the county was divided.) He served as a probate judge for several terms for the county and was highly esteemed as a merchant, a law scholar, a promoter of irrigation projects, and a music director of band, orchestra and choir.” He was president of the Twin lakes Canal Company for 22 years. Thomas Preston passed away in 1946 and is buried in the Weston Cemetery.