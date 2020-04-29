(Editorial Note: Part 153, of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1916, National Women’s History Museum)
That Presidential election year of 1916 truly started stirring ideas about women’s suffrage throughout the nation. The Presidential candidates were two very different individuals. Incumbent President Woodrow Wilson, a scholarly man from the south, the son of a minister, and with strong personal convictions. He was opposed by Charles Evan Hughes, a very popular man from the eastern seaboard, and one who had wealth, prestige and friends in influential places.
The Franklin County Citizen of October 26, 1916, carried this column that had originated in Washington, DC. It is worth the read to see the attitudes of US citizenry of that time.
The headline reads “Wall Street Women Tour for Hughes” with the smaller print of “Silk-stocking, Poodles Dog Brigade Carries Doctrine of Plutocracy to West,” giving a reader of what to possibly expect as they read on.
“Wall Street is too busy harvesting Democratic prosperity to go campaigning — but it is sending its womenfolk. The greatest aggregation of wealth and social distinction ever represented by fuss, feathers and femininity left New York on Monday, Oct. 2, by special train deluxe, to tell their sisters of the West how to vote. Many of these women, claiming to be equal suffrage workers, are repudiated by leaders of that movement.
“Starting at Albany, Utica and Syracuse on their first day, the itinerary takes the women’s campaign train through the principal cities of the north route across the continent and brings them back through Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri and Kentucky, a tour lasting until November 4. The expenses are paid by and the tour is conducted under the auspices of the Women’s Committee of the National Hughes Alliance.
“Women’s Hughes Alliance” sounds innocent and harmless enough, until one examines the personnel of the organization and discovers that it represents the feminine side of the organized and Morganized wealth of Wall Street ... (Names of women, their financial positions given here.)
“Many of the junketers who are going along to do the speaking are professional women, who could not afford the luxury of special trains nor the diversion of campaigning without pay. But back of them, with their money and the glamour that attaches to their gilded names, are the women standing as financial sponsors for this greatest society show that ever was put on wheels.
“Some of these wives and daughters of the super-rich will go along on this mission and with their presence, if not with their oratory, will warn the women of the west — who are already voters — that their country cannot be “saved” unless the women cast their vote for the candidate of plutocracy. (More names of members of the committee in charge of this venture.)
“A leading attorney of Pocatello, Idaho, writing to the Democratic National Committee, says: ‘I read with deep interest of the preparation of the Silk Stocking, Poodle Dog Feminine Brigade that is soon to start on its million dollar special across the continent to awaken the enthusiasm of the mothers and women who carry the burden of our national greatness on their shoulders, to vote for their idol, Hughes.
‘It will not be difficult for the rank and file of the common people to see the hypocrisy of this movement.’”
Wilson won the election, those women of the west, already with the right to vote, were evidently not influenced by this deluxe train of so-called suffragettes. At this point neither Wilson or Hughes were in favor of women’s suffrage. The eastern states and the southern states were some of the last to accept it. At the time of this election 11 states were committed to voting rights for women, largely a western block.
As reported in this column in past issues, some of the most ardent leaders of the women’s movement were from the state of New York, where public meetings were a regular thing and opinions were stated. However, it wasn’t until 1917 that New York women were allowed suffrage. Arkansas permitted women to vote in the Primary election.
In 1918, President Wilson switched his stand on women’s voting rights from objection to support. Representative Jeannette Ranklin of Montana opened the debate on a suffrage amendment in the House. The amendment passed the house. Wilson also tied the proposed suffrage amendment to America’s involvement in World War I and the increased role women had played in the war efforts.
When the amendment came up for vote, President Wilson addressed the Senate in favor of suffrage. Quoting the New York Times, Wilson said, “I regard the extension of suffrage to women as vitally essential to the successful prosecution of the great war of humanity in which we are engaged.” However, despite his new-found support, the amendment proposal failed in the Senate by two votes. Another year passed before Congress took up the measure again. Nevertheless, there were some steps forward — the states of Michigan, South Dakota and Oklahoma joined the ranks of supporters for the cause.