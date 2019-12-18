(Editorial Note: Part 135 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, Dec. 21, 1944)
The December 21, 1944, issue of the Preston Citizen was mailed as a gift to all who were serving in the military during World War II. In its pages there were letters from some of those serving. It was a time when the European front was beginning to wind down, but the Pacific arena was in full swing. Following are excerpts from a every branch of the service and a variety of locations and situations. There are letters from battle fronts and training bases. All of these men survived the war and came home to Franklin County.
Headlined “Interesting Experiences in Servicemen’s Letters” were the following:
“Trucking his job — We’ve moved, now in Santa Ana, CA, waiting for further orders. I’m getting along fine. Truck driving seems to be my big job. Have plenty of it to do. I guess it’s cold at home now. If all goes well I may get to see you soon, but a guy can’t make plans, for when they decide to go, they go in a hurry. PFC Wilford Hugh Hansen (Marine, enlisted went to South Pacific)
“Needing Prayers — Somewhere in Belgium. Please excuse the dirty paper and envelope as I have to carry everything in my pocket to keep it dry. Your letter was dated Sept. 13, and I have read it three times and it makes me a little homesick each time. There have been times when I hoped someone was praying for me. We have almost of foot of snow now, I’m sitting by a big fire roasting on one side and freezing on the other. The nights are sure long . . about 14 hours of darkness. They can’t feed the men too well on the front lines, but when we get to a rest area we eat well. PFC Gordon Gailey, APO c/ Postmaster, New York, NY
“Crossing the Equator — We crossed the equator Oct 13. Due to Navy tradition, every man must go through an initiation the first time across. Therefore we pollywogs really got a beating and a wash down. The ‘shellbacks” turned the fire hose on us, King Neptune (the oldest shellback) sentenced us to haircuts—done with tin snips that only took four or five cuts out of a good head of hair, then we ran a gauntlet with the hoses while the older guys paddled us. We became honorary shellbacks but it was pretty hard on the seat of the pant to earn that. Bobby Lowe, USS Damon Cummings
“At Repair base in France — I have been living on a former German airbase, in their barracks. I passed through many towns where there was heavy fighting after the invasion. This part of France seems to be in better condition than England. We are now living in tents, but it is pretty good, wood floors and electricity and a good stove for the winter which is supposed to a bitter one. I have been switched to another airplane to work on, a Colonel’s. His plane doesn’t fly as much as the others so there isn’t as much repair work to do, but it has to be kept cleaner. These bombers are too precious to be put where there is much danger too them, so it insures my own safety, repairing them. Cpl. Farrell Hollingsworth, Air Force
“Wounded on the Island — We’ve only had one mail call since we hit the island but it will start getting better now that we have gotten back from the front. We got back Thanksgiving Day and that was the most thankful day I have had in my life. We got to the hospital that night and had a meal of turkey and gravy, it was so good. Don’t worry because I mentioned hospital, it’s not serious. I got shrapnel in my arm and my leg, but it is ok now. I can’t tell you much of what we have been doing, but it was hell. A fellow prays in combat like he has never prayed before. You can imagine how good this bed feels after sleeping in a foxhole for thirty-three days. Pvt. Milford C. Thompson, APO c/ postmaster, San Francisco, CA
“Dodging Jap Bombs — Netherlands, East Indies I’m not in New Guinea anymore which is a great relief. We have had 28 months over here and it looks like we may not come home for another six or eight. It’s been 3 years now since I was home, so perhaps I couldn’t stand the cold weather.
“We have been spending our time in fox holes watching and listening to the Japs over our heads. I sure have learned to love good old mother earth. You see, we started digging fox holes when we arrived, but about 8 inches down I hit coral rock. The Japs dropped their bombs so close we could hear them whistle on their way down. And the shrapnel buzzing through the trees. When we hear those bombs, we either move like lightning or freeze to the spot. That’s the first time I knew I could dig through solid rock with a pick but it was easy after nearing those bombs. No one was hurt although they left a few marks on our bodies. At present they seem too busy in other places to bother about us anymore.” T/Sgt Sheldon M. Gamble, 6591353, Co. B. 436 Sig. Conststn. Bn, APO 926 c/c Postmaster
San Francisco, CA
“Some Like Their Fish — South Pacific — They have been keeping us pretty busy lately. One of my many jobs is to run the movie machine on the top deck because it is so hot. But even the rain doesn’t stop the show.
“The other day I went over on one of the islands to get a movie and a couple of natives were catching fish along the beach. One of them caught a fish about 8 inches long and while I stood there and watched them for a minute, to my amazement, he stood right there and ate it raw. Chow that night didn’t go down so easy from remembering. The mail has been pretty irregular lately because we have been moving around so much. I just received my July issues of the Citizen.” W. J. (Bill) Auger EM 2/c, USS Ara (AK-136), c/o Fleet Post Office, San Francisco, CA
“Fighting in France — the last month we have been on the move. I don’t get any mail and that makes it hard. I was sent to a hospital to have a check-in somewhere around Paris. Some of the Paris girls can speak English. Now I can say I have seen Paris. From what I have seen of England and France and their people and what they have compared to our people back home, we should never do any kicking of any kind.
“I try to make all this seem like a trip, but we have a bog to do over here and everyone is hoping that it don’t last long. No matter what we talk about here we always end up talking about the states and things back home so you see I am not the only one who gets homesick.” Pvt. Denzil Cazier, 29 Div. Infantry
“Takes German Officer – After talking his way to the front lines, T/Sgt Elwin Allred is now willing to accept his duties as a communications man with the headquarters company of his division now serving with the First Army in Germany. As a member of the Timber Wolf division, Allred has seen action through France, Belgium and Holland. Of the group of men making the front line venture, Sgt. Allred was the only one to return as a shell exploded some twenty feet from the party.”
“The Lord took care of me that time,” said Sgt. Allred in a letter to his parents. “All that I got was a bruise on my leg when a piece of shrapnel hit me as I stepped around the corner of a building.” Sgt. Allred was able to capture a German officer and fifteen men. He has been awarded the bronze star for meritorious achievement and courage in action.”