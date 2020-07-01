(Editorial Note: Part 162 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County.Sources: The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; History of Weston Idaho, by Lars Fredrickson; History of a Valley, editor Joel E. Ricks)
Area residents had at least three places of business that could qualify as drug stores in Franklin County's earliest years, where larger populations were found: Franklin, Weston, and Oxford. The first two were cooperative businesses: a group of citizens pooled some of their finances in order to establish a business and all became stockholders in the “company.”
William F. Fisher was both owner and manager of the People's Store, also known as Fisher's Store, during Oxford's "boom" stage when track was played for the Utah Northern Railroad in 1879. Fisher was born in Woolwich, England, in 1839, and came to Utah when he was 14 in 1853. He got married in Salt Lake City in 1861, after spending a year as a pony express. He then was a freighter, a merchant and a successful and progressive farmer and breeder of fine horses - "a progressive and useful citizen in every community in which he lived.”
He had moved to Oxford, in 1876, where he was successful in the merchandise business for 40 years. In the Idaho Enterprise, an Oxford newspaper, his store was advertised as selling everything from “a darning needle to a crow bar,” It is reported that “in the absence of dentists Mr. Fisher also extracted teeth, to the groans of the sufferer and the enjoyment of onlookers.” He was very active in civic affairs, serving as assessor of Oneida County for six years. He was also a prominent business man in the early days of Eagle Rock (Idaho Falls) and Pocatello.
Another gentleman from the British Isles was Samuel R. Parkinson, who was born in 1831, and arrived in the United States in 1848. He and his family were part of the original settlers that came to colonize the land around the Muddy River in 1860. He was a part of many business ventures as they strove to make this wilderness a more habitable spot, one that would welcome and support other families. Parkinson was the director and manager of the Co-op Store, in Franklin's developing years.
The Preston Co-op Drug Company was incorporated in October, 1899, with stock subscribed to totaling $730. Eight leading men of the infant town were on this board of stock holders. One of them was Dr. Allen R. Cutler. According to the Hometown Album, “The first Co-op drug store was in the Shipp building. Dr. M. B. Shipp started the drug service in his building in 1883, according to the Trail Blazer. In 1899 the Preston Co-op group bought out the modest Shipp inventory, though not his building, and induced Ezra C. Foss to move up from Logan to manage the company on shares and stock.“
Foss was evidently a very capable manager and within five years he had moved the store to another building to accommodate his customers. Within another five years, in 1911, Foss had bought out the other stockholders and Preston Coo-op Drug became Foss Drug Store. Ezra Foss Jr. purchased his father's company in 1933 and elderly residents of Franklin County still have fond memories of the fine fountain service of the Foss Drug Store. Ezra, Sr. passed away in January of 1934.
Preston also had a Wm. Thornton Drug Store, No. 9., one branch of many. A photo of the store indicates activities in this area that took place in the 1920's. Businesses often sponsored local events. Two men pictured are Hugh Broadbent and Homer Johnson. Broadbent had arrived in Preston in 1921 to manage the new Thornton Drug. Johnson had moved to Preston in 1924 when he married Dorothey Canfield, daughter of Preston physician, Dr. Charles A. Canfield.
Junius Homer Johnson passed his pharmacy exam in February of 1926. Johnson became the manager of the store when Broadbent went to Ogden to open a new branch there in 1927. Within a decade, the name of the store was changed to Johnson Drug. His sons, Ellis and Paul, both pharmacists, continued on with the business. Homer died in 1953, in Preston.
Weston's Co-op Store was started in 1873, with almost all residents as stockholders. In 1914, Otto Kofoed was the druggist for the Weston Drug Corporation. He had been born in Trenton, Utah in Feb. of 1883, but his family was living in Weston by the census of 1900, where he listed himself as a farmer/druggist. Kofoed married Callie Lund in 1915. Not long after, he sold the Weston Drug to a young man named Alma Miller, who excitedly noted that it would be a first class establishment, a real drug store. In September of 1916 the Franklin County Citizen reported that the store was well equipped and that Miller was a chemist and druggist of considerable experience. Imagine the surprise of the Weston citizenry when Miller moved, unexpectedly, to Rock Springs and a new position there, leaving the Weston Drug Corporation looking for a replacement.