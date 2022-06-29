Editorial Note: Part 278 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart. Kershaw Family History;
In the early years of development this little corner of Idaho was raw country. Franklin was the nearest place with much in the way of amenities. Many of these hardy people had to be mobile, living in a more settled area part of the year, and during the growing seasons trying to claim ground with the Homestead Act of 1862 that required “proving up” which was building a shelter of some sort, at least a shanty, plus so many acres of land being cultivated. Cultivation was a matter of literally tearing up the soil with bare hands and horses or oxen, making it able to grow crops.
Still, along with the settlers’ willingness to tame the land by hard work and wrenching it from the sagebrush and grasslands they brought elements of refinement. In diaries, news clippings and life histories their desire to gather, to have fun and enjoyment with others is very evident. They thrived on what they called “theatricals,” plays made up of locals in the cast. Dances were one of the simplest forms of socializing. It is interesting to note how many of those people were talented in musical ways and their instruments were as much a part of the basic necessities as were their bedrolls and pots and pans.
It didn’t take a stage full of musicians to qualify as an orchestra. According to several sources the earliest official orchestra in Preston (then Worm Creek) was a group of five men, who banded together for the joy of music in the early 1880s. This seems to match up with the arrival of Alfred Kershaw, the leader of the group, as his family moved to this part of then Oneida county.
Alfred Kershaw was born in Clayton, Bradford, Yorkshire, England in 1833. Even as a youth he was described as “very dramatic, just full of music, very witty and full of fun.” He married Martha Robertshaw at the age of 21. They had twelve children. In 1873 the family were contacted by missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Kershaws chose to join the group and started to make plans for accumulating enough funds to bring them to America. That was no small feat with ten children still living at this time. They arrived on the east coast of the United States in 1877, then traveled to Evanston, WY, meeting friends that helped them load belongings and family into wagons for the trip to Bear Lake Valley. Their last child, making thirteen, was born in Laketown, Rich County, Utah, in 1879.
There was available land in Oneida County of Idaho and about 1880, the Kershaw family determined to apply for a homestead in that area, choosing ground on the north side of what is now the city of Preston. The acres were full of beautiful sagebrush, grasslands for animal feed, wild flowers and bushes, some of which would provide a good berry crop. There was much hard work to be done, but they carried a vision of their future. With the family came the five excellent string instruments: “one large bass fiddle, a cello, and three expensive violins.”
There are stories of Alfred and his oldest son Tom playing on tin whistles to provide music for others doing a step dance. The Kershaw home was known in this area as a place of fun and entertainment. One memory from Mary Johnson in the Cache Valley Newsletter is, ”Ole man Kershaw played the big bass viol and I remember how big it seemed — it was bigger than he was.”
The five men named in the first orchestra were Billy Chatterton, playing a cornet; Axel Anderson, on clarinet; Phil Margetts and John Harvey Tippets, with violins; and Alfred Kershaw playing string bass. “This orchestra is said to have begun in the early 1880s after Mr. Kershaw, the leader, came from England in the late 1870’s. He and one of his boys performed with a sophisticated group in England and our early music was influenced by English as well as by German and Scandinavian fashions. During the early 1890s this group performed all over Cache and Gentile Valleys and as far as Bear lake, traveling by bob-sleigh in the winter, to help raise money for building of the Oneida Stake Academy.”
Alfred Kershaw passed away in 1908, but he left a permanent stamp on the musical expectations of the area, yet to become Franklin County in 1913. Members of this first orchestra played in other groups, sometimes in multiple groups during the following years into the 1900’s.