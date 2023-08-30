Editorial Note: Part 338 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston News, 1911; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1924; Hometown Album, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Life stories of Christian Miller; Census records of 1900, 1910, 1920)
There was a strong need for shoe repair shops in this agricultural area of the Bear River and its tributaries. Building a community was not easy. Daily work, from dawn to dark, outdoors or indoors, took a big toll on the footwear of the men and women who were busy founding this country.
The Preston News of 1911 advertised metallic heels and counters, shoes made with metal heels to last twice as long as unprotected shoes. They could be purchased readymade or a person could ask the cobbler to fit them in shoes already owned. The footwear was meant to furnish “shoe insurance” to miners, quarrymen, farmers, railroad workers, and all men who did rough work. Having grown up in a mining town, this author understands the benefits of steel-toed shoes for laborers of hard work.
Franklin County had several operating shoe repair shops, some were owned by a person trained as a shoe maker, others were operated by cobblers. The professional shoemaker could make a shoe from scratch, designed to fit the individual foot. They needed a supply of leather and would shape the leather to the foot, allowing for movement, and attach the leather to an individually made sole. Their tool supply contained many items, among them: a specialized hammer, nails and needles of various sizes and strengths, strong cord and a shoe anvil. Cobblers repaired the shoe that had already been made, with many of the same supplies.
One of Preston’s earliest shoemakers was Soren Christiansen Moller. He was born in Denmark in 1853, and received his schooling there. His father Lars Christiansen Moller was a shoemaker. According to their family history, Soren was an expert shoemaker. “While in Denmark he had to serve for seven years as an apprentice before he was allowed to start a business of his own. He not only repaired shoes, he made them to order. Anyway, as soon as he got settled in Logan, Utah; he leased a small building from a local store owner and set up his own business.” The Moller family converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1876 with the goal of immigration three years later in 1879. They went first to Cache Valley and their surname became Anglicized to Miller. Soren Miller became a naturalized American citizen in 1888.
The family moved to the Preston area about 1902, purchasing ten acres of land. After constructing a small two room house, a chicken coop, and a small barn Soren rented a building closer to the town and set up his shoe making shop. His family reports that although he had no singing voice he was always singing or humming a tune as he worked, and it provided a happy life for his family.
The Citizen of 1913 reported another shoe repair shop, up-to-date, operated by Chris Peterson. He installed a power nailing machine for nailing soles and heels. A new stitcher and burnishing machine completed a shoe that is fitted. This machinery was an indication of Peterson’s permanence in this area. Still by May of 1914 Miller and a partner, Sorenson, had purchased Peterson’s shop. Now it was known as the Shoe Hospital, formerly owned by Chris Peterson and located 2nd door north of J. G. Smith, Preston, Idaho
More business competition moved in for a time, a T. D. Tucker. He was from California, highly recommended, but his stay was short.
Peter Meisner was in the shoe repair business by the year 1912. He had come to Preston from Bannock County, but he had traveled a great deal before his residency there. Hans Peter Anders Meisner was another Danishman, born in 1862. He married Maren Sorenson in 1885 and they came to America in 1893, living in California and Michigan. In 1900 the Meisners lived on a farm as a laborer close to the Portneuf River and had five living children. His wife died in childbirth in 1902.
Through friends, Pete met a widow, Thomasine Mortenson Christensen of Mink Creek, ID, who had four remaining children when her husband passed away, and they blended their families, marrying in 1906. He opened a shoe repair shop in the Preston area in 1912. His shop was 3 doors west of the Post Office of those days.
More competition moved in. There was the Royal Shoe Repairing Parlor in 1922 that was part of the OK Barber Shop owned by barber Jess Chatterton, with no identification as to who did the shoe work. In May of 1924 the Citizen carried this ad: “A New Sole Makes a New Shoe---When soles wear thin, bring your shoes to us and we will put on new ones of tough, oak-tanned leather that will add months of service to your footwear. It is an economy habit that will save you and your family many dollars during the year. — O.K. Shoe Repairing”
Meisner was well known in Preston and continued in business into the 1920 era. The editor of the paper at that time had this comment about Pete. “Mr. Meisner is a sort of humorous philosopher. He had the following to say on politics: “The only successful way to play politics is that when you are elected yell victory and when you are defeated cry fraud.”
Seems like Pete might fit just fine in today’s world.
In the summer of 1924, he wrote this letter to be published in the Citizen: ”To the people of Franklin county, I don’t want to boast, just a little explanation. I have been in the shoe repair business here in Preston for the past twelve years, and in that time there have been a dozen or more shoe makers here. But I have always tried to give the people good work at a most reasonable price. That is why I am still here. So brother Farmer, let me do your repairing and you do something else. Then we both can live. Yours for better business, Peter Meisner. — One door east of State Bank.”
Meisner passed away in 1937 at age 75 and is buried in Preston.
