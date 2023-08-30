Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editorial Note: Part 338 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston News, 1911; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1924; Hometown Album, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Life stories of Christian Miller; Census records of 1900, 1910, 1920)

There was a strong need for shoe repair shops in this agricultural area of the Bear River and its tributaries. Building a community was not easy. Daily work, from dawn to dark, outdoors or indoors, took a big toll on the footwear of the men and women who were busy founding this country.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.