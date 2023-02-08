Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editorial Note: Part 309 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, 1935, published by Daughters of the Pioneers; Gems of Our Valley, compiled and edited by Vivian Simmons and Ruth Varley)

With Franklin being the first settlement to be considered a town it is likely they were the first to have an established Post Office. Histories of the villages that were underway by 1870-1875 mention that anyone who went to Franklin for supplies would pick up whatever mail had accumulated for their friends since the last person in need had visited and bring it back to the fledgling settlements. With the passing of time, increased populations, and development of transportation the other villages claimed their official spot on the United States map with an official Post Office and a postmaster with official duties.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.