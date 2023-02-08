Editorial Note: Part 309 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, 1935, published by Daughters of the Pioneers; Gems of Our Valley, compiled and edited by Vivian Simmons and Ruth Varley)
With Franklin being the first settlement to be considered a town it is likely they were the first to have an established Post Office. Histories of the villages that were underway by 1870-1875 mention that anyone who went to Franklin for supplies would pick up whatever mail had accumulated for their friends since the last person in need had visited and bring it back to the fledgling settlements. With the passing of time, increased populations, and development of transportation the other villages claimed their official spot on the United States map with an official Post Office and a postmaster with official duties.
Weston, located a little closer to the city of Logan, had a mail route by stage from Logan in the early 1870’s. The stage came twice a week and the Weston people were very conscious of its arrival and departure. “As this route was long and over a territory that was almost devoid of any kind of road, the mail service was not very dependable. The people were most jubilant when in 1890, the first railroad was constructed on the west side of the river, affording them a more regular mail and travel service. The men who served the town as postmasters were John Maughan, John. G. Clarke, Wm Preston, Thomas Preston, and William Chatterton.” At the time the Trailblazer was printed in 1935, N. S. Hansen was the postmaster.
There were bitter feelings that were part of the mail service in Gentile Valley. Henry King had land in Cleveland in 1870 on the west side of Bear River and he was a bitter, anti-Mormon. When Solomon H. Hale, a devout Mormon, moved into the valley, also on the west side in 1874, King was more than upset. “The first post office established in the valley was known as Cinder Creek Post Office, situated on Cottonwood Creek on the west side of Bear River. Thomas Johnson, a Mormon, was postmaster. After Johnson moved away, the next post office was established further up the river and was called Gentil Post Office with Harry King as postmaster. …The name of the post office was selected by the group of Gentiles who had settled on that side of the river and were determined to have full control of that side of the valley. So bitter were their feelings and in order to force a recognition of their pet name ‘Gentile Valley,’ the postmaster refused to deliver mail that happened to come into his hands addressed to ‘Mound Valley.’ “ Mound Valley was the area where the majority of settlers were of the Mormon faith. With the passage of years, Henry King and some others sold their holdings and in the early 1880’s a post office was established in Mound Valley. It was called the Perry Post Office, named after Henry Perry, one of the early settlers. Any mail addressed to Mound Valley, Perry, or Gentile Valley came to the Perry Post Office, the name of the receiver rather than their beliefs cleared for delivery.
In 1876 the town of Oxford was described as a few log cabins, brush fences, a few cottonwood shade trees and a “great amount of wild sagebrush,” but when the area boomed with the coming of the railroad in 1878-79 that frontier spot quickly became a city, with land offices, a newspaper, stores, saloons, hotels, and more. A post office was naturally an important part of their growth, with mail coming by way of the railroad.
The Trailblazer gives a fine description of how the mail arrived in towns which were located along the railroads of the nation. This was the case from coast to coast, not just Franklin County. If a person was interested in receiving or sending a letter they needed to be alert.
This was the earlier method used in handling the mail. “Remember that Preston at that time was a rabbit brush flat with only a house here and there; the through trains, known as the “Flying Dutchman,” had no time for such stops. Franklin and Battle Creek were the nearest stations. However the men in charge of the trains would carry the letters, ‘When there were any,’ and throw them off. Those most interested would be watching for them. To mail a letter out, a long stick spit at the end was used, the letter being placed in this, as the train came by, a man would take the letter that was held on the stick. We are told that these sticks were guarded as a treasure would be. Oftentimes a letter needed to be mailed and if the sticks were missing, ‘Well,’ it was a long way to Bear River or Worm Creek to get another one….”
Undoubtedly there were shy young ladies of those times who kept a vigilant watch for love letters that they may have been hoping for among those tossed from a train. Methods improved and with post offices and postmasters there was an appointed individual whose duty it was to hang a mail sack from an iron arm, elevated to the level of an ongoing train, where the bag would be grabbed and brought into the train with the outgoing mail.
Preston had some railroad connections. William Chapman was the first postmaster. In 1881 he handled the mail, first in a section house near the Northern Railroad tracks that had been built by the railroad. This didn’t last long and Chapman moved the post office to the store he operated with James Bosworth, his brother-in-law on the corner of Fourth South and State Street. Preston’s second postmaster was Henry Myers, who did the postal business in an office connected with a millinery store, and later his own home. William gibbons succeeded Myers as postmaster and again the post office was moved, located to the Head Store. The place was not so important, but having mail service mattered to the growing population.
