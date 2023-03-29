Support Local Journalism

Editorial Note: Part 316 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Cache Valley News, 1906; Franklin County Citizen, 1912-1916; The Trailblazer, History of Southeastern Idaho, 1935; Life Sketch of W. C. Parkinson; Obituary and Life History of John Larson.)

According to the Trailblazer, William C. Parkinson purchased the early General Store originally owned by William Chapman and James Bosworth in 1881, which was mentioned in the last Development column. That store was sold within three or four years. Parkinson was a part of the first settlers to come to southeastern Idaho in 1860 to the Muddy River. He was only five years old at that time when his family in Kaysville, UT, answered the call to colonize northern Cache Valley along with other friends. As a pioneer youth he learned from his young experiences, handled hardships well and became a disciplined, industrious young man. He married Nellie Nash in 1878 and not long after he served a mission to the British islands.


