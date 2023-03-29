Editorial Note: Part 316 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Cache Valley News, 1906; Franklin County Citizen, 1912-1916; The Trailblazer, History of Southeastern Idaho, 1935; Life Sketch of W. C. Parkinson; Obituary and Life History of John Larson.)
According to the Trailblazer, William C. Parkinson purchased the early General Store originally owned by William Chapman and James Bosworth in 1881, which was mentioned in the last Development column. That store was sold within three or four years. Parkinson was a part of the first settlers to come to southeastern Idaho in 1860 to the Muddy River. He was only five years old at that time when his family in Kaysville, UT, answered the call to colonize northern Cache Valley along with other friends. As a pioneer youth he learned from his young experiences, handled hardships well and became a disciplined, industrious young man. He married Nellie Nash in 1878 and not long after he served a mission to the British islands.
When he was released from that call he put his skills to work helping to build a number of buildings in this area that was in a growth spurt near Franklin and the farming area north of Cub (Muddy) River. Parkinson also managed a Franklin cooperative store. He became the Bishop of the Preston Ward and moved to Preston in 1884 where he purchased the General Store of Chapman and Bosworth. To provide finances needed as backing for the mercantile business the store had a board of stockholders, some new residents with an entrepreneurial inclination, others land-owners in the area. One of these was John Larson.
Larson had moved from Logan to the Preston area in 1884, but his beginnings were quite different from those of Parkinson. He was from Denmark, born there in 1845. As a teenager he had arrived in America and crossed the plains, coming to Logan with his parents in the early 1860’s. In that location the Larson family became farmers and John’s efforts to become a good farmer far outweighed his efforts in school with his language barrier making it more difficult. When his father passed away, John assumed the duties and responsibilities of the farm. He had married a young lady from Sweden, Annie Jenson, in 1866 in Salt Lake City, and they started their family living on the Logan farm. John was particularly interested in raising cattle and horses, and added acres to the Logan farm with this industry in mind.
Church dedication and service placed Parkinson and Larson together in that year of 1884 when Larson was asked to serve as a counselor to Parkinson in the bishopric of the first Preston Ward organization. Although very involved in the development of the area around Logan, Larson found land in northern Cache Valley and made the move to a farm one mile north of the infant town of Preston. He became very active in its civic affairs and the promising industries of the area. What started out with thirty families grew to be a home to four wards.
“Mr. Larsen was an enterprising stockman who introduced thoroughbred Durham cattle into this county, and the one also who started an improvement in the breed of horses, thereby raising the standard of its stock, by this not only advancing his own interests but those of the whole community in this respect. He continued ranching until the fall of 1899.”
As Parkinson was assigned to the Pocatello area with a new church calling, Larson, his first counselor in the bishopric for fourteen years, was selected to be the next Bishop in their ward and the move to Preston for the Larson family was advantageous.
He had also invested in the general store of his friend, William Chandler Parkinson. By March of 1901 Larson owned about a third of the stock for that establishment. Now, living close to the center of the community, he bought out the other stockholders and changed the name of the store to John Larson and Sons.
Both of these men contributed in hours of service and financially to the development of the Franklin county area and Preston as a thriving community. Parkinson had been called in 1898 to preside over the Pocatello Stake and moved to Pocatello, hiring a manager for the store. Just two years later, another call in 1901 placed Parkinson as the presiding elder over the Hyrum Stake, requiring yet another move, south of Preston. He later moved to Salt Lake City.
John Larson & Sons General Mercantile was located near the center of growing Preston. The Cache Valley News advertisement of 1906 describes it as being “on the corner, with the latest designs, up to date, just arrived. Direct from manufacturers. The quality of goods can be relied upon.”
A later ad in the Franklin County Citizen leaves a reader with an indication of the personality of John Larson. “ Get More, Good Pay, Less Money-- Candidly, We do not know how to write a truthful advertisement that will appeal more strongly to your good sense than the above words. We offer you exactly what we state in those two lines. If you are one of our customers you know it, don’t you? If you are not a customer a few trial orders will convince you. The best is none too good for you and we have the best. Many sales with a low margin of profit is where we get off at and you get the benefit. We sell only high-grade groceries. — John Larson & Sons, Preston, ID. “The Service Store”
