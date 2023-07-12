Editorial Note: Part 331 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston News, 1910-1913; Franklin County Citizen, 1914-1917; The Trailblazer, History of Southeastern Idaho)
In a newspaper of Preston, the year 1910, there were printed two lists. One was entitled “What Preston Needs” and the other was “What Preston Has.”
Under the first was listed: Electric Light Plant of It’s Own, City Water System, Sewer and Drainage System, Gymnasium and Reading Room, Good Baseball Club, Good Commercial Club, Good Roads and Paved Streets, and A Starch Factory.
Listed for what it already had was: Splendid Equipped Academy, Good School System, Good Amusement Halls, Splendid New Laundry, First-Class Hotels, Finely Equipped Flour Mill, A No. 1 Machine Shop, A Good Newspaper, and Good Opera House. There followed a statement. “We can get them if we will Organize, Boost and take a few more Doses of the Milk of Human Kindness and Work Together.”
By the fall of 1911 there were plans being made to convert the McQueen Hall into a gymnasium. At the same time, backers for a Preston Gymnasium were talking about dropping a well for water to provide shower baths for the clientele. A well known wrestler, Julius Johnson, spent at least several months living in Preston and set up his own gymnasium, arranging for matches with others so inclined along the Wasatch Front.
These random uses of the word gymnasium brought about the need for a definition of the word. Webster says ”a building or room equipped for indoor sports, exercise or physical education.” There is no size of the establishment required and perhaps a boxing ring, or wrestling mat would qualify as a gym.
There are references in 1911 and in 1913 about an academy gymnasium, but no address or location is indicated. In February of 1913 the academy basketball team was playing at “a local gymnasium.” That same month the Preston News announced that a gymnasium would be opened up in the McQueen Hall and that it promised to provide “some fine wrestling and other athletic games for the public entertainment.” The New Preston Gymnasium had new equipment, lockers and shower baths.
Some of the items on those two lists of 1910 became part of campaign promises for aspiring candidates for public office. A suggestion in 1913 was that the area leaders would substitute a gymnasium and a reading room for a pool (billiard) room and proceeded to expound on the moral values of each, or the absence thereof.
At the Founder’s Day celebration November 24, 1913 of the Oneida Academy the administrators were ecstatic over the accomplishments of their 26 years of educational offerings. It was also brought to the front that there was a need for a school gymnasium. They had the athletes, the students who would benefit, both girls and boys. They had able instructors.
The Academy had a very humble beginning, and developed with hardship and struggles from all those connected with it over the years. Early teachers were paid very little, and still they stayed. Now the school had a campus and each building added to the school had been possible due to the dedication and donations from the population who supported these efforts.
A gymnasium would be costly. Perhaps this was when the consideration of combining the needs of the school with that of the community took root. Members of the Commercial Club, a local businessmen’s organization, were interested in a well-equipped gymnasium, similar to ones they had experienced in travels with their jobs.
The year of 1914 was one of big projects for Franklin County. Having become a county just a year earlier after being part of Oneida County, there were efforts being made to build up the image of the area. Jefferson School had been completed, intended to serve the county for many years. There were plans in the making for the construction of a public library, open to the whole population of the county. The library would offer the reading room that had been listed as a ‘need’ in 1910. Oneida Academy was a well known educational institute, with very capable faculty and staff. The quest for a gymnasium began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.